UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will ‘roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing teammate Islam Makhachev to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next weekend to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title, but “Eagle” may be predicting a bit much for his star successor. Makhachev will put his 10-fight win streak on...
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card, PPV price set for Oct. 29 boxing event
The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card will cost you $59.99, which is what boxing fans paid for “The Problem Child’s” last outing opposite Tyron Woodley back in late 2021. Unlike that cruiserweight rematch, “The Spider” is expected to provide a considerable test for the power-punching YouTube star.
Leon Edwards responds to Jorge Masvidal’s callout now that he’s champ: ‘Get on your knees and beg’
Leon Edwards spent years trying to secure a fight against Jorge Masvidal after “Gamebred” sucker-punched him backstage at O2 Arena in London, England, back in March 2019. Shockingly enough, now that the Qelterweight title is wrapped around Edwards’ waist, it’s Masvidal who’s chasing him. In...
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/10-10/15): Price Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for entertaining welterweight Niko Price and women’s flyweight prospect Natália Silva. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them,...
Archives: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs (2014)
As you’ll learn from the following article published on this day eight years ago, bad guys don’t apologize. Chael P. Sonnen may be the most vocal member of the entire MMA community. There is seldom a day that goes by where he isn’t opining about one thing or another on his YouTube channel. But eight years ago, on the debut installment of his podcast no less, he himself was the subject of the conversation.
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Jiří Procházka Talks About Finding Inspiration In Alexander Gustafsson
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is giving praise to a man that paved the way. For many years the UFC light heavyweight division was ruled by Jon Jones. He was a such dominant champion and seemed unstoppable for the majority of his career. He won the title in 2011 and has defended it many times over the last 10 years. There were only a few who gave Jones a hard time in the cage, one of the toughest tests for Jones over his entire title reign was Alexander Gustafsson.
Royval Campaigned For Main Event Slot At UFC Vegas 62
It may not have worked out in the end, but Brandon Royval did everything he could to try and make himself the headliner for UFC Vegas 62. Royval was set to take on Askar Askarov on the event’s main card, and the battle between top men’s flyweights was circled by many fans as a highlight of UFC Vegas 62 prior to its last-minute cancellation yesterday.
