ITA Midwest Regionals Up Next for Illini Women’s Tennis
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following a weekend off, Illinois women's tennis is back in action this weekend with the ITA Midwest Regionals on the docket for Oct. 20-25. The six-day event will take place indoors at Michigan's Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Winners of each main draw (singles and doubles) will receive automatic berths to the ITA National Fall Championships beginning on Nov. 2.
Midweek Match at No. 6 Ohio State Next for Illini Volleyball
ILLINOIS (9-9) at Ohio State // Oct. 19 // Columbus, Ohio (Covelli Center) (11-5; 7-1) Wednesday, Oct. 9 | 5 p.m. CT | Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) |Radio | Live Stats | Big Ten Network. Printable Notes Illinois | Ohio State. Series History. Ohio State: Illinois leads, 45-44; Last Match:...
Five Illini Named Midseason All-Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini - 6-1 and ranked No. 18 in the latest AP top 25 and 20th in the Coaches Poll - are off to the program's best start since 1953, and members of the Illinois program are being recognized nationally as media outlets across the country have begun to release their midseason All-America teams.
Wang, Sy, Record Top 20 Finishes at The Ally
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Illinois women's golf team placed sixth The Ally after carding a 54-hole team total of 905 (+41) at Old Waverly Golf Club. Crystal Wang recorded her third-straight Top 5 finish with a tournament total of 217 (+1). Dating back to last season, Wang has placed in the Top 15 in seven-straight events. The Diamond Bar, Calif., native, totaled 11 birdies in in the tournament, which was tied for the second most among the field.
Scholar Athlete of the Week | Jer'Zhan Newton
Oct. 3 - 9, 2022. Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton | SO., Football | Major: Recreation, Sport, & Tourism. Illinois extended its winning streak to four games with a 9-6 victory over Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8. It marked the program's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Sophomore defensive...
Old Dominion Comes to Champaign for No Vibes Tour
NASHVILLE, TN (October 18, 2022) – Current CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion announced their upcoming No Bad Vibes Tour, set to kick off in spring 2023, will play State Farm Center on Jan. 20. The surprise announcement was made...
