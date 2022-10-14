WEST POINT, Miss. – The Illinois women's golf team placed sixth The Ally after carding a 54-hole team total of 905 (+41) at Old Waverly Golf Club. Crystal Wang recorded her third-straight Top 5 finish with a tournament total of 217 (+1). Dating back to last season, Wang has placed in the Top 15 in seven-straight events. The Diamond Bar, Calif., native, totaled 11 birdies in in the tournament, which was tied for the second most among the field.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO