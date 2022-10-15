Read full article on original website
NBA ’22-23: Warriors out to defend, amid tons of contenders
Golden State coach Steve Kerr went into last season uncertain if his club would be good enough to contend for another NBA championship. He got his answer. He’s getting another ring. And now, the Warriors will try to do it all again. The NBA’s 77th season starts Tuesday night,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Bucs linebacker offers opinion on Steelers quarterbacks; Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes keep Yankees alive
One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives his opinions on the Mitch Trubisky versus Kenny Pickett debate. A Carolina Panthers player gets kicked off the sideline. We look at the next opponent for the Pittsburgh Penguins. And Gerrit Cole keeps the Yankees alive in the American League Divisional Series. All...
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
North Carolina tops college basketball preseason AP poll
Under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, UNC earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and went on a Cinderella run to the National Championship game, where they fell to No. 1 Kansas, 72-69. The Tar Heels are followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky in the top-four, while Baylor and Kansas are tied for fifth in the preseason poll.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers struggles continue, fall to 3-3 with loss at Pittsburgh
After skipping practice to attend Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers managed just one touchdown in a 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss marked the third loss in four games for Tampa Bay, which opened the season 2-0. Brady completed 25 of 40 pass attempts...
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 6 loss vs. Steelers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender right now. The Bucs offense scored only one touchdown in Sunday's Week 6 game against a lackluster Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's been hit hard by injuries all season. The Buccaneers scored that touchdown late in the fourth quarter but failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt and lost 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium.
