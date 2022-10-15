ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

North Carolina tops college basketball preseason AP poll

Under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, UNC earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and went on a Cinderella run to the National Championship game, where they fell to No. 1 Kansas, 72-69. The Tar Heels are followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky in the top-four, while Baylor and Kansas are tied for fifth in the preseason poll.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 6 loss vs. Steelers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender right now. The Bucs offense scored only one touchdown in Sunday's Week 6 game against a lackluster Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's been hit hard by injuries all season. The Buccaneers scored that touchdown late in the fourth quarter but failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt and lost 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium.
TAMPA, FL

