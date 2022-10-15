Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable
READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
16 To The Rescue: Susie
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The floppy-eared hugger we are meeting this week is Susie. She is a hound mix and was found living on the streets a few months ago and has been at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg ever since. Susie is probably only 2 or 3 years old but has a sickness that will likely shorten her life span. So, rescue workers at ARC are determined to find her the most special home.
Overnight crews battle house fire in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a call of a house fire early Friday morning in Lackawanna County. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale around 11:00 p.m. Eyewitness News crews on scene said flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home. Crews said they worked […]
Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Taylor Hose, Engine Company #1 is being suspended
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night Taylor Borough Council unanimously voted to suspend all operations of Taylor Hose and Engine Co #1 Taylor Hose and Engine Co #1 is located at 614 Union Street and for the past 15 months, their all-volunteer Fire Company responded to just around 15% of all emergency calls. The […]
I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
NBC Philadelphia
3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery County
Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Times News
Resident questions new ‘no parking’ lines in Lansford
A Lansford homeowner on West Snyder Avenue questioned the borough about “no parking” lines in front of homes on her block. Victoria Benack lives on the even-side numbered stretch of the 200 block of West Snyder and said the borough recently painted no parking lines on that side of the street.
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Times News
NCC offers COVID-19 work safety training
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has pledged to increase its COVID inspection goal to 10% as the agency works to finalize a permanent coronavirus health care standard. OSHA says it “issued 1,200 coronavirus-related citations to employers and to date assessed current penalties totaling $7.2 million dollars.”. To assist...
Times News
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
74-year-old man killed in Friday morning single-car crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. John J. Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon, Luzerne County was driving a Mack Truck north on state route 895 near Millers Crossings Road in West Brunswick Township, according to state police.
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
• Accepted the resignation of a part-time police officer, effective Oct. 31, and part-time secretary Debbie Paules. • Announced that the Walnutport Canal Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. • Trick-or-treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • The sixth annual Tree Lighting Adopt...
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
