ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville

Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 8 in Athens

Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

A WOMAN IN ATHENS, ALABAMA IS CHARGED WITH TENNCARE FRAUD AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN GILES COUNTY. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICES AND LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 35-YEAR-OLD BRITTNEY HENSLEY. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE THAT HENSLEY FAILED TO INFORM TENNCARE THAT SHE MOVED OUT OF STATE AND CONTINUED TO RECEIVE TENNCARE BENEFITS FOR APPROXIMATELY FOUR YEARS AND EIGHT MONTHS, WITH TENNCARE PAYING MORE THAN $274,453.00 IN FEES AND CLAIMS ON HER BEHALF. THE TENNCARE FRAUD CHARGE IS A CLASS D FELONY, AND THE THEFT OF PROPERTY CHARGE IS A CLASS A FELONY. THE CASE IS BEING PROSECUTED BY DISTRICT 22 ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENT A. COOPER, WHO SERVES GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY, AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy