FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAFF
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals
The crash occurred just outside of the Safari Sports Lounge in Huntsville. A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson says that the department is searching for a white SUV.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
WAFF
More on impact Spencer's case had on Alabama's prison system
WAAY-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville
Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
Huntsville city council raises concerns over medical marijuana dispensaries
As the city of Huntsville began publicly considering seeking to bring medical marijuana dispensaries to the Rocket City, city council members raised concerns at Thursday’s meeting. The topic was discussed for about 35 minutes as Mayor Tommy Battle emphasized that the city was moving “cautiously” in studying the issue....
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest.
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
Alabama doctors concerned about adolescent overdoses
Overdose deaths are on the rise in Alabama, and many of them are linked to the drug fentanyl.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 8 in Athens
WAFF
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
WAFF
Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
radio7media.com
Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
A WOMAN IN ATHENS, ALABAMA IS CHARGED WITH TENNCARE FRAUD AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN GILES COUNTY. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICES AND LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 35-YEAR-OLD BRITTNEY HENSLEY. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE THAT HENSLEY FAILED TO INFORM TENNCARE THAT SHE MOVED OUT OF STATE AND CONTINUED TO RECEIVE TENNCARE BENEFITS FOR APPROXIMATELY FOUR YEARS AND EIGHT MONTHS, WITH TENNCARE PAYING MORE THAN $274,453.00 IN FEES AND CLAIMS ON HER BEHALF. THE TENNCARE FRAUD CHARGE IS A CLASS D FELONY, AND THE THEFT OF PROPERTY CHARGE IS A CLASS A FELONY. THE CASE IS BEING PROSECUTED BY DISTRICT 22 ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENT A. COOPER, WHO SERVES GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY, AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
WAFF
Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
WAFF
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
