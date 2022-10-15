Read full article on original website
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
More on impact Spencer's case had on Alabama's prison system
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 8 in Athens
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit
The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
radio7media.com
Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
A WOMAN IN ATHENS, ALABAMA IS CHARGED WITH TENNCARE FRAUD AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN GILES COUNTY. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICES AND LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 35-YEAR-OLD BRITTNEY HENSLEY. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE THAT HENSLEY FAILED TO INFORM TENNCARE THAT SHE MOVED OUT OF STATE AND CONTINUED TO RECEIVE TENNCARE BENEFITS FOR APPROXIMATELY FOUR YEARS AND EIGHT MONTHS, WITH TENNCARE PAYING MORE THAN $274,453.00 IN FEES AND CLAIMS ON HER BEHALF. THE TENNCARE FRAUD CHARGE IS A CLASS D FELONY, AND THE THEFT OF PROPERTY CHARGE IS A CLASS A FELONY. THE CASE IS BEING PROSECUTED BY DISTRICT 22 ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENT A. COOPER, WHO SERVES GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY, AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run set to begin soon
Over 4,000 people are expected to run in this year's race. This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center. Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
