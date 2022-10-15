A WOMAN IN ATHENS, ALABAMA IS CHARGED WITH TENNCARE FRAUD AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN GILES COUNTY. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICES AND LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 35-YEAR-OLD BRITTNEY HENSLEY. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE THAT HENSLEY FAILED TO INFORM TENNCARE THAT SHE MOVED OUT OF STATE AND CONTINUED TO RECEIVE TENNCARE BENEFITS FOR APPROXIMATELY FOUR YEARS AND EIGHT MONTHS, WITH TENNCARE PAYING MORE THAN $274,453.00 IN FEES AND CLAIMS ON HER BEHALF. THE TENNCARE FRAUD CHARGE IS A CLASS D FELONY, AND THE THEFT OF PROPERTY CHARGE IS A CLASS A FELONY. THE CASE IS BEING PROSECUTED BY DISTRICT 22 ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENT A. COOPER, WHO SERVES GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY, AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

ATHENS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO