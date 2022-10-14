Read full article on original website
NHL
Color of Hockey: Warren takes ice as BC's first men's Black captain
Honor 'meant the world to me,' senior defenseman, Wild prospect says. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles defenseman Marshall Warren, the first Black captain of the Boston College men's hockey team.
markerzone.com
OUTDOOR HOCKEY EXPECTED TO RETURN TO EDMONTON NEXT SEASON
November 22nd, 2023 will mark the 20th anniversary of the NHL's first regular season outdoor game, which was held at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens. To mark the anniversary, it appears that the NHL will be returning to Commonwealth Stadium in 2023 with Edmonton's opponent set...
NHL
Strike It Wild
WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
NBC Sports
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Ian Cole
NEW YORK — The NHL said it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post...
