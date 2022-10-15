Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property

WAFF
Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
WAFF
Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County

cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
WAFF
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
WAFF
More on impact Spencer's case had on Alabama's prison system

WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAFF
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
WAFF
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals

WAFF
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County

Fayetteville Police investigating after Nashville man found dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said they received a “shots fired” call around 11:05 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Ave and Roberson Street. After arriving in the 400 block of South Bellview Ave, FPD officers and Lincoln […]
