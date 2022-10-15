ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

WAFF

Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Action News Jax

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect

A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

One injured in Sunday morning hit and run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Fayetteville Police investigating after Nashville man found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said they received a “shots fired” call around 11:05 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Ave and Roberson Street. After arriving in the 400 block of South Bellview Ave, FPD officers and Lincoln […]
FAYETTEVILLE, TN

