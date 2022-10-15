Read full article on original website
Related
Florida charter fishing boats bemoan dwindling mahi mahi
MIAMI — Jon Reynolds, a Florida Keys charter boat fishing captain, opened up a plastic trash bag during a meeting with federal regulators and pulled out a huge ball of thick monofilament line that’s used to target en masse mahi mahi, also commonly known as dolphinfish. He removed...
WSVN-TV
At Broward stops, DeSantis touts response to Ian, Florida Democrats decry state abortion ban
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic lawmakers made South Florida stops this weekend to rally their respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections. 7News cameras captured a sea of supporters cheering the governor outside of the Wings Plus along West Sample Road...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
Florida orange crop forecast lowest in 80 years, even before Hurricane Ian arrived
Florida's citrus crop was already at historic lows. Then came Hurricane Ian. The data isn't yet available, but the storm's path and its effect on Florida citrus country needs to be assessed.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Gov. DeSantis surveys Flagler County damage from Ian following campaign stop in The Villages
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Flagler County to survey beachside damage caused by Hurricane Ian following a campaign stop in The Villages. On Sunday, DeSantis visited Flagler County along with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
floridapolitics.com
Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian
So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
WSVN-TV
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist expected to rally in Pinecrest
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election weeks away, South Florida candidates are on the trial to get the vote of the public. Charlie Crist is expected to make a stop in Pinecrest to attend a luncheon with his running mate Carla Hernandez, Monday morning. President Joe Biden will...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
blackchronicle.com
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested 4 suspected burglars who allegedly looted in the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas many impacted Floridians wrestle to get well from the Category 4 storm. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, have been arrested, together with 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya and...
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission: Recreational Harvest of Goliath Grouper in State Waters Open Oct. 15
(FWC) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990. Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest. This unique...
WLTX.com
Florida water 'looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost' as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Comments / 0