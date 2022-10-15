ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian

So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested 4 suspected burglars who allegedly looted in the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas many impacted Floridians wrestle to get well from the Category 4 storm. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, have been arrested, together with 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya and...
