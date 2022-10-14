Read full article on original website
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
From The Creators Of ‘White Ash’ Comes The Game, Live Now On Kickstarter
The Game issues #1-3, from writer Charlie Stickney, artist/letterer Conor Hughes, and colorist Tríona Farrell, is live now on Kickstarter. This sexy noir, sci-fi thriller evokes elements of the original Quantum Leap combined with The Highlander, but in this all-new series it’s go big or go home if you even stand a chance to win.
Thor, Venom And Donald Blake: Previewing ‘Thor’ #28
THOR VS. VENOM—ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!. Thor #28 is out...
Gotham City’s Cops Put Under The Spotlight In ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #1 Preview
Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it’s ever seen. But Renee can’t do it alone—in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele.
The Viking Age Avengers Meet Starbrand In ‘The Avengers’ #61 Preview
HISTORY’S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they’ll need the help of some of history’s greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.
Return To An AfroFuturist Sci-Fi World: Previewing ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #1, dropping tomorrow from author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a...
Bruce’s Final Test Begins In ‘Batman: The Knight’ #10 Preview
Bruce Wayne’s worldwide journey has reached its conclusion – is he ready for the brutal final exam? The acclaimed series comes to a shocking, climactic end as this young Dark Knight will face the ultimate test!. Batman: The Knight #10 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
Exclusive Interview: Mairghread Scott Dives Into ‘Sea Serpent’s Heir’
Sea Serpent’s Heiris a new Young Adult graphic novel from Mairghread Scott (Star Wars: Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe). I had the chance to speak with Mairghread about this exciting new high seas fantasy saga. Tito W. James: Nautical themed fantasy is a unique...
Arctic Ambush: Previewing ‘Predator’ #3
Theta is ambushed by a Predator! But is this the Predator that she’s been tracking all these years? And without her weaponry, is she prepared to take it on one-on-one?
Boy Thunder Is Named In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #8 Preview
“RECKLESS YOUTH” continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World’s Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they’ve ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!”
Preview: ‘All-New Firefly– The Gospel According to Jayne’ Vol. 1 HC
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: The Gospel According to Jayne Vol. 1 HC, dropping Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Jordi Perez, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘An all-new era for the future of the Serenity that reveals new secrets...
Gorilla City Blues: Previewing ‘Rogues’ #4
Additional pencils: Luca Finelli, Adriano Turtulici, Daniele Miano, Federico Tardino. All the Rogues wanted was a better life for themselves. But that’s all over thanks to all their greed and backstabbing. Those still left alive are busted up with their backs against the wall, and Grodd’s forces are closing in. With no heroes racing to save them, they must make a deadly deal with Gorilla Grodd to survive.
Titan Comics And Amplitude Studios Announces New Comic Books Set In The ‘Endless Space 2’ Sci-Fi Universe
Titan Comics and game developer Amplitude Studios are partnering up for a whole set of new comic book series set in the universe of the Endless Space 2 gameworld. Previously only available digitally through Steam and Games2Gether, these comics will be brought together and published for the first time in print by Titan Comics.
A Story From The Seven-Seas: Previewing ‘Aquaman: Andromeda’ #3
What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he’ll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?
Advance Review: An Ending Of Sorts In `The Silver Coin’ #15
Series co-creator Michael Walsh pulls double duty on this issue as both writer and artist. It’s the last we’ll see of The Silver Coin for a while, as he raises his family. It’s a fitting ending – for now – of a consistently strong series.
Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All-Out War’ #4
With Baron Cinder and his lieutenants kept occupied by the mother of all diversions, the team attempts a daring raid on the Blood Farm to retrieve the one person who can bring sunlight back to the world. However, they have not reckoned on the terrifying presence of the Baron’s vampire knights—familiar faces whose blades are every bit as bloodthirsty as they are.
Kickstarting Comics: Skybound’s ‘Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath’
Today saw Skybound launch a Kickstarter campaign for Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath, the sequel to Michelle Fus’ webcomic collection over ten years in the making. Ava’s Demon Book Two: Aftermath will be published as a 250+ page 8”x9” hardcover, with 100% never-before-printed content. Plus, “the collection will include an Ava’s Demon short story exclusive to this volume, multiple Ava’s Demon short stories from special guest authors, and book-exclusive upgrades such as UV gold foil and gilded edges.”
New To You Comics #119: A Sweet Little Bit Of Cosmic Horror In ‘Hellboy: Midnight Circus’
A little more than two years into the column, and there’s a change in the air! Today, we’re seeing a shuffle as Brendan Allen steps away from the column and Tom Smithyman steps in to take up the reins. I’m more of a capes, laser guns and swords guy, while Tom enjoys the darker corners of the world, horror and more that we’ll learn as we get to know him. Today we’re diving into a side story of Hellboy’s formative years.
Greenjack Gatecrashes A Meal For One In ‘Fables’ #156 Preview
Connor Wolf has taken a shine to a wandering hero who has plans to teach Connor all he knows. They’ll make daring rescues and slay monsters, but when the pair comes across Old Sam in the Black Forest, Connor discovers that his mentor’s sense of adventure has a cruel streak. Plus, a French bistro in New York becomes a dueling ground as Greenjack makes a dramatic entrance to square off against Pan.
Joe Kelly Pens New Cop Drama Series ‘Immortal Sergeant’ With Artist Ken Niimura
I Kill Giants storytellers Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and Ken Niimura (Eisner Award winning Umami) return to bring readers a new nine issue miniseries Immortal Sergeant from Image Comics early next year. Kelly spoke with CBR.com. earlier:. “The story of Immortal Sergeant is loosely based on aspects of my...
