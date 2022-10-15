ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store

A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Person Shot Today in Leake County

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate eight recent homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
VICKSBURG, MS

