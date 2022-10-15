Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report. It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little...
WAPT
Jackson Crime Crisis: Jackson mayor subpoenaed to attend crime hearing before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives Judiciary B Committee to discuss Jackson's crime crisis. On Thursday, state and local leaders met with the committee, but the mayor was absent due to an illness, a committee chair said. Lawmakers...
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
hottytoddy.com
One Suspect in Custody for Involvement in Fatal Hit-and-Run; Another Suspect Remains at Large
The Oxford Police Department has made an arrest in the hit-and-run that claimed the life of an Ole Miss student and injured another student. One suspect remains at large. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison was killed early Sunday morning behind City Hall. Another female victim received critical injuries. The suspects...
Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Grayer faces county charges in carjacking, Sheriff Pace seeks additional suspect
Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was seen in Justice Court to face charges from Warren County in relation to several carjacking incidents that took place early Tuesday morning. Grayer was given a $150,000 bond by Judge Angela Carpenter in Municipal Court on Thursday for the city charges. Sheriff Pace...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
WDAM-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
desotocountynews.com
Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
Appeal possible after Mississippi judge blocks tax-funded grants to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lead attorney for Parents For Public Schools said they are prepared to challenge a possible appeal by the state. This comes after Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Martin’s ruled […]
Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
WLBT
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department say they believe the...
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
Jackson police investigate eight recent homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near […]
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
