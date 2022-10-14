Read full article on original website
Related
dailyeasternnews.com
Homecoming Block Party brings students, alumni together on Friday
Eastern Illinois University hosted a block party in the parking lot of O’Brian Stadium in honor of Homecoming 2022. Even though it started to drizzle, that didn’t stop the EIU comminitty from coming out and having a good time. There were games such as Connect Four, an enlarged version of cup pong, and light up hula hoops.
dailyeasternnews.com
The 104th Homecoming was full of very memorable moments
My second and final homecoming at EIU is officially over. I really can’t believe that I am at this point of my senior year already. Homecoming was a great time, and it brings out so much of my EIU pride. The weekend started out with an amazing pair of...
dailyeasternnews.com
City Council approves street closures for holiday events
Charleston City Council approved temporary street closures for multiple events happening in the coming months on Tuesday evening. The council unanimously approved street closures for a Leader in Me Celebration, a Halloween parade held by the Carl Sandburg Elementary School from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. The parade will start and end at the front of the elementary school.
Comments / 0