Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) – It was standing room solely at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as folks packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on matters like inflation, unlawful immigration, and schooling. “We didn’t know there would be a global...
Want change? Then change the leadership of Texas
The Biden administration’s dealing with of the present border challenges might be greatest described as AWOL. The administration’s dealing with of oil and gasoline coverage for the nation is missing in West Texas Tractor Seat Commonsense and must be improved. The administration must do a significantly better job...
OKLAHOMA WATCH : Why Governor Stitt supports school vouchers for Oklahoma | News
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with an indication that claims “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, harmful and drunk driving continuously end result in dying round the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number...
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
Mega Millions $494M jackpot won, tickets sold in California and Florida
Two fortunate ticket holders from California and Florida selected the correct numbers to win the massive $494 million Mega Millions prize throughout Friday’s drawing. The successful numbers have been: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 whereas the Mega Ball was 19. One Mega Millions successful ticket was sold at...
Here’s when Florida’s Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued
Beginning in October, Florida college students who qualify at no cost or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged kids who’ve free or reduced-price lunch by the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) in the course of the 2021-2022 faculty yr.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses throughout Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief below federal catastrophe protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted all the state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic climate occasion on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
What Kroger-Albertsons Merger Means for Texas Shoppers – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
When it involves grocery procuring, folks have their favourite shops. “If I’m being honest Boar’s Head lunch meat brings me in here,” Kroger shopper Dean Cunningham stated. Naturally, some customers weren’t blissful a few doable merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. “I just don’t like...
When will the storms reach Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The menace of extreme climate returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW twister menace with these storms. The major danger will be for big hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop throughout Western...
Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend
Parts of Oklahoma could severe severe weather with a hail risk Saturday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says isolated storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for much of the state. The higher instability will remain south of Interstate 40, and Damon says those storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.Areas north of Interstate 40 should see quarter-size hail.Damon shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Heavy Snow is on the Way
This is an archived article and the information in the article could also be outdated. Please take a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues via Friday for many of the state. The principal spherical of winter climate arrives this afternoon, beginning south and spreading northeast. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s this afternoon with single digit wind chills. Heavy snow will transfer into central Oklahoma by late afternoon and proceed via the night. OKC may see as much as a half of a foot of snow.
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN
A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a...
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris stated that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will probably be eligible to...
