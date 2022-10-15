ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Want change? Then change the leadership of Texas

The Biden administration’s dealing with of the present border challenges might be greatest described as AWOL. The administration’s dealing with of oil and gasoline coverage for the nation is missing in West Texas Tractor Seat Commonsense and must be improved. The administration must do a significantly better job...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with an indication that claims “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, harmful and drunk driving continuously end result in dying round the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number...
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
Mega Millions $494M jackpot won, tickets sold in California and Florida

Two fortunate ticket holders from California and Florida selected the correct numbers to win the massive $494 million Mega Millions prize throughout Friday’s drawing. The successful numbers have been: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 whereas the Mega Ball was 19. One Mega Millions successful ticket was sold at...
Here’s when Florida’s Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued

Beginning in October, Florida college students who qualify at no cost or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged kids who’ve free or reduced-price lunch by the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) in the course of the 2021-2022 faculty yr.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses throughout Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief below federal catastrophe protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted all the state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic climate occasion on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The menace of extreme climate returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW twister menace with these storms. The major danger will be for big hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop throughout Western...
Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend

Parts of Oklahoma could severe severe weather with a hail risk Saturday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says isolated storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for much of the state. The higher instability will remain south of Interstate 40, and Damon says those storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.Areas north of Interstate 40 should see quarter-size hail.Damon shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Heavy Snow is on the Way

This is an archived article and the information in the article could also be outdated. Please take a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues via Friday for many of the state. The principal spherical of winter climate arrives this afternoon, beginning south and spreading northeast. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s this afternoon with single digit wind chills. Heavy snow will transfer into central Oklahoma by late afternoon and proceed via the night. OKC may see as much as a half of a foot of snow.
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents

The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris stated that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will probably be eligible to...
