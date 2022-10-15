ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school linebacker Luke Anderson

BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School senior Luke Anderson announced Monday that he has committed to Montana State. Anderson is the second Fort Worth Christian football player to choose MSU. Wide receiver Luke Trimble committed to the Bobcats in August. Both were mainly recruited by MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, Trimble said (Anderson wasn't available for an interview).
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Billings Central shuts out Stevensville, advances to Class A semis

BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls' soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal. And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly. The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state...
BILLINGS, MT
KXLY

Tickets now on sale for EWU-WSU basketball game at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tickets are now on sale for people looking to attend the Eastern Washington vs. Washington State men’s basketball game in Spokane. The Eags and Cougs will play at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 21. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase here. Student...
SPOKANE, WA

