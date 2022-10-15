Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone flash memory plans abandoned after US government imposes export controls
Plans by Apple to buy up to 40% of iPhone flash memory chips from Chinese company YMTC have reportedly been abandoned after the US government imposed export controls on the chipmaker. It’s reported that the Cupertino company had a two-step plan for purchasing memory chips from the Chinese company Yangtze...
Apple’s reliance on China put to test as political pressure freezes new chips plan
Apple has been trying to rely less on China due to US government pressure. While BGR has been reporting that the Cupertino company is trying to diversify its supply chain from China to India, Taiwan, and other Asian countries, it seems Apple has another reason to keep doing that. A report indicates that the company’s plans to use China’s YMTC chips have been put on hold due to US political pressure.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Three potential China problems if Elon Musk buys Twitter
Elon Musk’s decision to reverse course and offer to complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter has again garnered concern about how his business interests in China could potentially affect his proclaimed approach to free speech on the social media platform, both inside and outside of China. As the...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Pfizer's Executive Says European COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Negotiations Did Not Happen Over Text Message
A Pfizer Inc PFE executive has "categorically" ruled out that the pharma giant's chief executive agreed on the European COVID-19 contract via mobile phone text messages. The executive was involved in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission. The European Commission signed a third contract with BioNTech SE BNTX and Pfizer for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
kitco.com
Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
Elon Musk's 'Special Administrative Zone' Remarks Anger Taiwan's Military, Says No More Tesla 'Purchases'
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
‘There’s not just SpaceX’: Pentagon looks beyond Starlink after Musk says he may end services in Ukraine
Ukrainian leaders have praised Starlink as invaluable for aiding communications between units and as they share information gathered by drones.
CoinTelegraph
Koreans to have access to blockchain-powered digital IDs by 2024
South Koreans could soon allow its citizens to use blockchain-based digital identification (ID) instead of physical cards as soon as 2024, as the nation further embraces blockchain technology. According to an Oct. 17 report from Bloomberg, a plan from the government will see digital IDs embedded as an app within...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
US News and World Report
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
South Korea Champions Blockchain-Based Digital ID as Economic Catalyst
People in South Korea will soon be able to have their identification digitally embedded into their smartphones and secured on the blockchain, a move by the government intended to boost the economy by leveraging the country’s large tech-first population. Smartphone-implanted IDs would replace existing ID cards and are expected...
Elon Musk Offers His Suggestion For China And Taiwan: 'Figure Out A Special Administrative Zone'
The world’s richest person has weighed in on the war between Ukraine and Russia recently. The comments by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk upset many. In a new interview, Musk made additional comments on the conflict in Ukraine and also discussed China and Taiwan. What Happened: Musk has...
Elon Musk says it’s ‘unreasonable’ for SpaceX to ‘burn $20M a month’ to continue providing crucial satellite service to Ukraine
Elon Musk, pictured in August, has said it’s “unreasonable” for SpaceX to continue paying for Starlink to operate in Ukraine. Elon Musk has said it is “unreasonable” to expect SpaceX to provide its Starlink internet service in Ukraine indefinitely amid reports the company asked the Pentagon to foot the half-a-billion-dollar bill instead.
coingeek.com
EU bans all digital asset transactions to Russia
The European Union (EU) has now banned all digital asset transactions to Russia in its latest round of sanctions against the Vladimir Putin government. The recent announcement was the EU’s eighth package of sanctions against Russia. In its press release, the 27-member bloc said the move is in response to “Russia’s continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including by illegally annexing Ukrainian territory based on sham ‘referenda,’ mobilising additional troops, and issuing open nuclear threats.”
