okcfox.com
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Knife-wielding suspect shot dead by police in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Officials say police responded to a disturbance near S Blackwelder Ave & SW 25th St. Reports say officers asked a knife-wielding suspect to lower his weapon, but were unsuccessful. The suspect...
okcfox.com
Stabbing leads to officer involved fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say a fight between two men in Southwest Oklahoma City lead to a stabbing, that then lead to the fatal shooting. OKCPD responded to a disturbance call near SW 25th and Blackwelder. "Prior to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release more details on officer-involved shooting that left man dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Monday about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Sunday. Police said officers responded to a disturbance at 1316 SW 25th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Responding officers were confronted by a man (Sergio Gruver) in...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probing officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of the Anadarko Police Department. OSBI said the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday. An Anadarko police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4th and Louisiana in...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
okcfox.com
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
okcfox.com
Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
okcfox.com
Twin Peaks: Premiere place for Tailgating and Appetizers
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can get their great triple-play appetizers!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for...
okcfox.com
You're Invited to RV and Treat with Wade's RV
Wade's RV invites you to RV and Treat, plus expert help winterizing your RV and a deal of the day. Wade's RV is located at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
okcfox.com
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Investigators do not believe she has met foul play but they still want to find her and make sure she...
okcfox.com
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo holds annual Chomp and Stomp event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo hosted its Chomp and Stomp event on Friday. The Chomp and Stomp is the Zoo's annual competition between animal teams to see what they can come up with while interacting with pumpkins. The pumpkins for the Chomp and Stomp were donated...
okcfox.com
Apple store workers at Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Update:. A majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store voted to unionize. We formed the Penn Square Labor Alliance with Apple Retail Union/CWA to ensure the soul of Apple —the workers— would have a fair say in our working conditions and an opportunity to create an equitable environment for our team. Organizing has not only brought us closer together, but it has also empowered all of us to fight hard for the respect and justice every worker deserves on the job. Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritizes workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive. We were inspired when workers in Atlanta, Maryland and New York announced their organizing efforts and we hope that our success will inspire our colleagues nationwide." -Charity Lassiter, Technical expert and member of Apple Retail Union/CWA.
okcfox.com
Tailgating With Ortho Central
We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
okcfox.com
‘They're being secretive’: UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
okcfox.com
Friday Night Rivals week 7: Jenks at Moore
This week's matchup has Jenks going on the road to battle Moore. Watch a stream of the game below, or click here if you cannot see the player below.
okcfox.com
First-ever medication to treat neuropsychiatric disorders could soon be available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There could soon be a treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders that cause social deficits---such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia. If the treatment is successful, it would be the first medication to treat these disorders. People with the disorders have no drugs available to treat their...
