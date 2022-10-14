Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges
On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
wglc.net
Man shot in throat in Lee County; incident under investigation
NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.
Illinois woman charged with animal abuse pleads not guilty
ILLINOIS (WHBF) — A 59-year-old Sherrard woman has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty. Karen Plambeck waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning’s hearing would have previewed the evidence in the case. Investigators arrested Plambeck in August after they found nearly 200 dogs on her Mercer County property. The preliminary […]
starvedrock.media
Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles
A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
starvedrock.media
Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses
Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
starvedrock.media
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
wcbu.org
Police investigating after body discovered in East Peoria
The East Peoria Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was discovered. The remains were found on the TP&W railroad property on Columbia Street, just off West Washington Street. Additional information wasn't immediately available. The East Peoria Police, Tazewell County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police are investigating. We...
East Moline approves license plate reader cameras for safety, investigations
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline approved a two-year, $60,000 dollar contract with Flock Safety, a company that creates license plate reader cameras. The approval came during a city council meeting on the night of Monday, Oct. 17. "They've been presented to the council over the past month or...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Sheriff Says Man Shot Sunday Night in Nelson, Shooter Brought in for Questioning
On Sunday at approximately 11:50 PM, Lee County Dispatch received a call reporting a shooting at 414 S. Butler St. Nelson IL. It was reported that a 35-year-old white male was shot in the throat. The male was identified as Jake R. Verkruysse. Preliminary reports indicate that the shooter was 27-year-old Cody G. Henson.
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
walls102.com
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Take into Custody an 11 Year Old for Battery
On Sunday October 9, at 10:30 p.m., Oregon Police took one male juvenile, age 11 of Oregon into limited custody for the charge of battery. The juvenile was released into his parent’s custody with a referral to the state’s attorney.
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
