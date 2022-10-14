NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO