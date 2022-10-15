ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KETV.com

NSP identifies body found in trunk after I-80 pursuit

Nebraska State Patrol said they've identified the dead woman found in the trunk of a car following a high-speed pursuit Friday on Interstate 80. Forty-nine-year-old Michelle Roenz was located in the trunk after a vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop near Grand Island. Troopers said they found the woman...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police investigating home robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Here comes the frigid side of autumn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE

