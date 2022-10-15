Read full article on original website
KETV.com
NSP identifies body found in trunk after I-80 pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol said they've identified the dead woman found in the trunk of a car following a high-speed pursuit Friday on Interstate 80. Forty-nine-year-old Michelle Roenz was located in the trunk after a vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop near Grand Island. Troopers said they found the woman...
1011now.com
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
WOWT
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
