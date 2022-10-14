ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

Comments / 1

Related
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
102.3 The Bull

The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel

Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man sentenced in Richardson County for weapon

FALLS CITY - James McWilliams, 31, of Rush Springs, Okla., was sentenced to 18 months probation for carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 26. Richardson County sheriff’s deputies say a Glock 19 handgun and three, 17-round magazines were found after McWilliams’ pickup truck was stopped on Highway 75.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Davis couple set up spooky western theme Halloween display

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Just off of Highway 110 in Davis there lives a skeleton crew with a Nashville flair. The spooky display is a tradition for Julia and Les Tingley. Other setups include Pancho and Lefty and George Bones. The couple said a classic song by Waylon Jennings and...
DAVIS, OK
rockchalktalk.com

View from the Couch: OU

Note before we get started. There are a lot of links this week in addition to the Twitter embeds. I found a full game stream of a Sooners open game thread on Youtube. I clipped many of the plays I reference from it and provided them as links. If I find these in the future, I may do more clips, especially for more interesting plays that are not KU-scoring plays. Those kinds of plays have not been easy to find on the internet in the past.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
marlowreview.com

Outlaws Homecoming brings success

Outlaw’s offensive line players listen to the coaches during a sideline review of a play during the second quarter against Douglass. From left, Joseus Flores, Ayden Williams, Coach Freddie Crowson with tablet, Coach Chad Gilbert, Jacob Windsor and back right, Kaden Lucas. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review. Homecoming...
MARLOW, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KFOR

Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy