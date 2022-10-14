Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man sentenced in Richardson County for weapon
FALLS CITY - James McWilliams, 31, of Rush Springs, Okla., was sentenced to 18 months probation for carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 26. Richardson County sheriff’s deputies say a Glock 19 handgun and three, 17-round magazines were found after McWilliams’ pickup truck was stopped on Highway 75.
Financial Breakdown Reveals Who Backed New OU Tailgating Option
New numbers break down who's benefitting from the University of Oklahoma's new private tailgating options. Through an open records request to the university, News 9 learned the company Tailgate Guys paid OU a $100,000 signing bonus, and promised a 15-30% commission. Since the cheapest tailgating option for Bedlam is $795...
Venables Joins Player Celebrations After OU Win Against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. - One of Oklahoma's players was live streaming the celebration in the locker room when head football coach Brent Venables joined in. The Sooners are an a bye week this week, but will head to Ames to play Iowa State on Oct. 29.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
KXII.com
Davis couple set up spooky western theme Halloween display
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Just off of Highway 110 in Davis there lives a skeleton crew with a Nashville flair. The spooky display is a tradition for Julia and Les Tingley. Other setups include Pancho and Lefty and George Bones. The couple said a classic song by Waylon Jennings and...
rockchalktalk.com
View from the Couch: OU
Note before we get started. There are a lot of links this week in addition to the Twitter embeds. I found a full game stream of a Sooners open game thread on Youtube. I clipped many of the plays I reference from it and provided them as links. If I find these in the future, I may do more clips, especially for more interesting plays that are not KU-scoring plays. Those kinds of plays have not been easy to find on the internet in the past.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
marlowreview.com
Outlaws Homecoming brings success
Outlaw’s offensive line players listen to the coaches during a sideline review of a play during the second quarter against Douglass. From left, Joseus Flores, Ayden Williams, Coach Freddie Crowson with tablet, Coach Chad Gilbert, Jacob Windsor and back right, Kaden Lucas. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review. Homecoming...
Grady County Officials Ask For OSBI's Assistance Into Large Commercial Fire
(UPDATE 4:29 p.m., October 19, 2022): In a joint-request, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Ninnekah Police Chief Scott Miller called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take the lead on Wednesday’s fire. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Numerous federal agencies are also...
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WFISD elementary music teacher placed on administrative leave
Booker T. Washington's music teacher was placed on administrative leave as WFISD officials investigate allegations.
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
KFOR
Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
