Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
ctexaminer.com
Accessory Apartments Suddenly the Talk of the Town in Stamford
STAMFORD – Accessory apartments are the talk of the town. They are discussed online, at social events, at grocery stores and across backyard fences, Lynn Villency Cohen said. “You would think that anything about zoning would be yawn-boring, but this is eliciting emotions,” Villency Cohen said. “It is absolutely...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
NewsTimes
Republican Cindy Harrison campaigns unopposed for 69th House; Hopes for 'affordability'
SOUTHBURY — Seeking re-election for her second term on the 69th House District, Cindy Harrison said she's running on making the state more affordable and supporting parental rights. “I’m very concerned about the economy of the state of Connecticut, which is one of the reasons I ran in the...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Old Saybrook first selectman working to tackle problems that may surprise you
(WTNH) – A leader of a growing beach town in Connecticut is working to tackle some problems that might surprise you. Old Saybrook is a well-known beach town in Connecticut. News 8’s Dennis House sat down with First Selectman, Carl Fortuna. Watch the video above for the full...
milfordmirror.com
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
mycitizensnews.com
Borough officials contemplate reconstruction of historic brick road
NAUGATUCK — Hillside Avenue, the borough’s deteriorating and century-old brick road, looks to be repaired and its bricks preserved as much as possible as options are weighed out. Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said the brick road has deteriorated over the years due to a faulty storm water...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
DoingItLocal
Today’s Vehicle Fire
2022-10-14@5:00pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Today’s vehicle fire is being hosted by Milford on I-95 northbound near exit 41 for your commuting pleasure. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
eastoncourier.news
Name That Skeleton!
The Historical Society of Easton presents part of its annual tribute to Halloween!. This front-page headline is from the morning edition of Bridgeport Evening Farmer, Thursday February 25, 1909 – Sometimes paraphrasing just doesn’t do an article justice, so here it is, in its entirety, exactly as it was originally printed – including more than a few disturbing grammatical and editing errors:
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
eastoncourier.news
Absentee Ballots Available for November State Election and Referendum Vote
Absentee ballots are available in the town clerk’s office for the November state election. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the town clerk by Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at the close of polls on election day, according to the town clerk’s office. Registered Democrats, Republicans,...
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
Register Citizen
Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire moves to West Main Street
Ice cream season might be over but sometimes a scoop of ice cream can make a bad day better. Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire has officially moved to 493 West Main Street at Ball & Socket Arts. They were previously located at 828 S Main Street. "We are so...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
trumbulltimes.com
Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle
DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
Comments / 0