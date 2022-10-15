Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
WSMV
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder
A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
WBBJ
8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Mom charged with murder, aquarium announced and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Fire drills saved family of 8 when house went up in flames: When she heard popping sounds, then her husband yelling “Fire!” she ran outside. Her eight children did the same, gathering by the pear tree. READ MORE.
kbsi23.com
2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon Sheriff Warns Citizens Of Scam Involving Internet Router
Lyon County law enforcement is warning citizens about a scam after a Lyon County citizen lost his identity and $2,000. According to Sheriff Brent White, this scam is being repeated against Lyon County citizens as this was the fourth report in 2022. He says the scam involves a victim using an internet router in their home — usually an AT&T brand — and a “bad actor” remoting in via the router to control the victim’s computer. He said the actor will then display a message on the screen which appears legitimate — usually with a Microsoft logo — and then instructs the victim to call a phone number because they have detected suspicious activity with the victim’s computer. Once you call the number, Sheriff White says the victim is instructed to allow a ruse actor to remote into their computer. Once they gain access, he says they immediately locate bank information if the victim uses remote banking and tells the victim there are suspicious hackers attempting to take their money.
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
