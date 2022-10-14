ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frazier Park, CA

KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large

A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder of two woman, injuring two others while driving under the influence in 2019

The Santa Maria man accused of killing two women and causing great injury to two others while driving under the influence in Santa Maria in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the charges. The post Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder of two woman, injuring two others while driving under the influence in 2019 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters

A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

