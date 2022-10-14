Read full article on original website
Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City
One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bolthouse Properties names tenants as construction begins on next phase of Belcourt Village
New shops are coming to the southwest corner of White Lane and Buena Vista Road as part of the Belcourt Village shopping center Bolthouse Properties continues to expand on the southern portion of southwest Bakersfield's Seven Oaks master-planned community. Four tenants — three of them food-related — were announced Tuesday...
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large
A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning
One woman sustained major injury after their SUV rolled over multiple times off highway 101 north of Cat Canyon near 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The post One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Mettler on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that the collision happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 a mile south of Highway 166 at around 4 p.m.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder of two woman, injuring two others while driving under the influence in 2019
The Santa Maria man accused of killing two women and causing great injury to two others while driving under the influence in Santa Maria in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the charges. The post Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder of two woman, injuring two others while driving under the influence in 2019 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
Santa Clarita Radio
Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
