NFL

The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Make Starting Quarterback Decision

The Patriots have made a decision at quarterback for Week 6. New England is going with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for Sunday's game. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will sit out. "Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is inactive today. Bailey Zappe starts," Adam Schefter reports. Zappe led the Patriots to...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash

Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Todd Bowles: Bucs Players Living Off Super Bowl Win Are 'In a Fantasyland'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, dropping to 3-3 on the season, and head coach Todd Bowles believes his players need to stop living off their Super Bowl win from two seasons ago. "We didn't take them lightly, number one. Number...
TAMPA, FL

