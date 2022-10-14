Read full article on original website
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
Breaking: Patriots Make Starting Quarterback Decision
The Patriots have made a decision at quarterback for Week 6. New England is going with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for Sunday's game. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will sit out. "Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is inactive today. Bailey Zappe starts," Adam Schefter reports. Zappe led the Patriots to...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3 and expected to run the ball a lot. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Week 7 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options
The Sportsnaut Week 7 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'
Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. "It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure." He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors
Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Ruled Out vs. Bucs After Suffering Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after exiting in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old was the first QB selected in...
Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset
Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday.
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards...
Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott Debate Mocked by NFL Twitter After Cowboys' Loss to Eagles
If there was ever going to be a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys, it would have come after Cooper Rush pushed his record as a starter this season to 5-0 with a victory over the league's only undefeated team. So much for that. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys...
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Won't Play vs. Jalen Hurts, Eagles amid Injury Rehab
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is not guaranteed to return to practice in Week 7, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport also reported Prescott's surgically repaired thumb "must improve" for him to be on the practice field...
Todd Bowles: Bucs Players Living Off Super Bowl Win Are 'In a Fantasyland'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, dropping to 3-3 on the season, and head coach Todd Bowles believes his players need to stop living off their Super Bowl win from two seasons ago. "We didn't take them lightly, number one. Number...
