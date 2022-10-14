ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dani Robles ’19 and band CalicoLoco making news

Robles is the lead vocalist and songwriter in the group whose newest single, Church Trauma Song, was released in early October. A double-major in music and English with a writing emphasis, Robles participated in the College’s signature Richter Scholar program and the College’s Jazz Ensemble. Robles was awarded the Heath Prize in Music.
