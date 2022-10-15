Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Watch: Jets block punt, Will Parks returns for touchdown
Brant Boyer has made a huge impact on the Jets special teams of late and his unit has had a day so far. First, it was a blocked field goal in the second quarter by Quinnen Williams. Then in the third quarter, the Jets top that with a blocked punt by Micheal Clemons that led to a touchdown return from Will Parks and now, all of a sudden, the Jets have all the momentum, taking a 17-3 lead.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Brissett, Browns handed most lopsided loss of season by Pats
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, the defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Two of the more scrutinized NFL head coaches square off
Get ready for the risk-taking, head-scratching and second-guessing when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Brandon Staley and Nathaniel Hackett are among the most scrutinized head coaches in the NFL because of their sideline strategies, and both are coming off games where their calls loomed large in the outcome.
Citrus County Chronicle
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams were suddenly down to one opening day starter on their once-powerful offensive line. The Rams gathered themselves, pushed ahead on a touchdown drive...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills quarterback was masterful...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers says simplifying could help struggling Pack offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes a simpler approach can help Green Bay's offense get out of its funk. The Packers certainly need to try something.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
NBA ’22-23: Warriors out to defend, amid tons of contenders
Golden State coach Steve Kerr went into last season uncertain if his club would be good enough to contend for another NBA championship. He got his answer. He’s getting another ring. And now, the Warriors will try to do it all again. The NBA’s 77th season starts Tuesday night,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Haas: Schumacher must score points to keep F1 seat in 2023
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of Haas F1 said Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third season in that seat. Gene Haas said Sunday at the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that the F1 organization has spoken to other drivers about 2023 but that “Mick's future is going to be decided by Mick.”
Citrus County Chronicle
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
Patriots vs. Browns: Live Updates as New England looks to improve to 3-3
The New England Patriots head to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Week 6 matchup is an important one for two teams hoping to make the playoffs despite entering the week with identical 2-3 records. MassLive has live updates from FirstEnergy Stadium (scroll down).
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Sunday night, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three...
