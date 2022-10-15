ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jets block punt, Will Parks returns for touchdown

Brant Boyer has made a huge impact on the Jets special teams of late and his unit has had a day so far. First, it was a blocked field goal in the second quarter by Quinnen Williams. Then in the third quarter, the Jets top that with a blocked punt by Micheal Clemons that led to a touchdown return from Will Parks and now, all of a sudden, the Jets have all the momentum, taking a 17-3 lead.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Brissett, Browns handed most lopsided loss of season by Pats

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, the defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two of the more scrutinized NFL head coaches square off

Get ready for the risk-taking, head-scratching and second-guessing when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Brandon Staley and Nathaniel Hackett are among the most scrutinized head coaches in the NFL because of their sideline strategies, and both are coming off games where their calls loomed large in the outcome.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams were suddenly down to one opening day starter on their once-powerful offensive line. The Rams gathered themselves, pushed ahead on a touchdown drive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills quarterback was masterful...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Haas: Schumacher must score points to keep F1 seat in 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of Haas F1 said Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third season in that seat. Gene Haas said Sunday at the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that the F1 organization has spoken to other drivers about 2023 but that “Mick's future is going to be decided by Mick.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Sunday night, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three...
BRONX, NY

