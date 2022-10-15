Brant Boyer has made a huge impact on the Jets special teams of late and his unit has had a day so far. First, it was a blocked field goal in the second quarter by Quinnen Williams. Then in the third quarter, the Jets top that with a blocked punt by Micheal Clemons that led to a touchdown return from Will Parks and now, all of a sudden, the Jets have all the momentum, taking a 17-3 lead.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO