dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder on the Importance of Crypto-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks
On Thursday (October 13), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained the importance of having regulation that appreciates the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, the IOG CEO said:
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Explodes 200% in Just One Week As Crypto Market Volatility Returns
MDEX (MDX), which bills itself as a “composite DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem,” is trading at $0.18 at time of writing, up from $0.06 seven days ago. The 183rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is also up more than 44% in the past 24 hours alone. MDEX operates a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units
ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
crowdfundinsider.com
Multi Asset Crypto ETP Listed on Boerse Frankfurt by Valour, Vinter
Valour Inc. has partnered with Valour to list its first “multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). The fund will trade on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623). Valour is a firm seeking to bridge digital and traditional capital markets, including DeFi. Vinter is a Sweden-based index provider. The Valour...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
bitcoinist.com
Mastercard Will Launch Program For Financial Institutions To Offer Crypto Products
Payment giant Mastercard is taking another step to further its involvement in the crypto space, with the objective of growing its core business model. The company will launch a program that will help banks and financial institutions to offer crypto-based products, according to a report from CNBC. The initiative is...
crowdfundinsider.com
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm YuLife Welcomes T. Rowe Price as New Investor
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, recently announced that funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have joined as investors in the company, “having participated in YuLife’s recent Series C funding round.”. The investment, along with YuLife’s existing investors,...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
