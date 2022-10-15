ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

By ROB MAADDI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mH7n_0iZgxC8100

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who was flagged for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AP Top 25: Tennessee moves to No. 3 after Alabama win

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 3 after beating Alabama by three. The Volunteers are behind Georgia and Ohio State in the post-Week 7 edition of the AP Top 25. Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 after Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal as time expired knuckled over the crossbar. It was the first time Tennessee had beaten an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

North Carolina tops college basketball preseason AP poll

Under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, UNC earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and went on a Cinderella run to the National Championship game, where they fell to No. 1 Kansas, 72-69. The Tar Heels are followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky in the top-four, while Baylor and Kansas are tied for fifth in the preseason poll.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy