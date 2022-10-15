Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought
Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
FOX Sports
Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York's star slugger — and baseball's home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts' spring prediction of another World Series victory. Not so...
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson raised his bottle of bubbly for a toast in the clubhouse after the Phillies became the last team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. The Phillies manager then went to take a swig out of his bottle and — doink! The cork was still inside.
Nestor Cortes’ tribute shows how much Yankees respect Aaron Judge
The 2022 New York Yankees have assured fans since Opening Day that they’re different, unwilling to settle for in-season accomplishments and progress until their ultimate goal of a World Series has been achieved. That assurance has created a different vibe and a tingle in the Bronx during what could’ve...
Comments / 0