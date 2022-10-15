Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
Yardbarker
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
Oakland’s Devin Haney retains undisputed lightweight title in win over Kambosos
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. […]
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Haney is a Top Five Pound-For-Pound Fighter, I Will Be Back
Melbourne, Australia - Former unified champ George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) offered no excuses for one-sided twelve round decision loss to WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs). Back in June, Haney became the undisputed champion at 135-pounds with a dominant twelve round unanimous...
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez: I Don't Believe Paul Butler Will Last Five Rounds With Inoue
NEW YORK – Emmanuel Rodriguez has shared the ring with Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler. Based on his completely opposite experiences with those two bantamweight champions, the Puerto Rican contender cannot envision England’s Butler lasting many rounds with the Japanese knockout artist nicknamed “Monster.” Rodriguez, who will square off against Gary Antonio Russell on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, offered a blunt prediction for the Inoue-Butler bout Wednesday while he participated in an open workout at nearby Gleason’s Gym.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
worldboxingnews.net
Haney vs Kambosos: Scorecard from Melbourne
World Boxing News provides a live WBN Haney vs Kambosos scorecard for Melbourne’s undisputed lightweight title event. The main card features WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Devin Haney going up against hometown hero George Kambosos,. WBN scores round-by-round for the clash at Rod Laver Arena. Haney vs Kambosos...
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Roman Gonzalez stops Brian Viloria in nine, retains Ring and WBC 112-pound titles
On Oct. 17, 2015, Roman Gonzalez scored a ninth-round stoppage over Brian Viloria to retain Ring and WBC flyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York. The official time was 2:53. With Floyd Mayweather having retired one month earlier, Gonzalez, then a three-weight world titleholder, was anointed as the...
Citrus County Chronicle
FOX Sports
4-belt lightweight champ Haney expects to be around a while
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Devin Haney says he's confident he has established himself as one of the world’s best boxers after a successful defense of his four world lightweight championship belts on Sunday. The unbeaten 23-year-old American claimed the 29th win of his career after outclassing former world...
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
