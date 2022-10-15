The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO