Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
WATCH: Brandon Marsh Launches Home Run to Give Phillies 3-0 Lead in Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series, thanks to a Brandon Marsh three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010 with a win Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Phillies knocking out Braves, reaching NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the National League Championship Series, and they knocked out the defending champions to get there. Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday to win the series 3-1. The Phillies hit three homers, including an inside-the-park homer from...
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
FOX Sports
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
WJCL
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
Comments / 0