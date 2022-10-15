Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful. The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely...
Shane Victorino on 2022 Phillies, CBP atmosphere, and throwing first pitch
Just about two hours before he gets set to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves on Friday, Shane Victorino joined Jon Marks and Ike Reese on 94WIP live from Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
WATCH: Brandon Marsh Launches Home Run to Give Phillies 3-0 Lead in Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series, thanks to a Brandon Marsh three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010 with a win Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Bleacher Report
Each MLB Team's Biggest Dilemma of the 2022-23 Offseason
As we hurtle toward a World Series in which either the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres or No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies will represent the National League, more than two dozen teams have already started trying to figure out what to do about their biggest offseason dilemmas. We've picked...
Bleacher Report
World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts
As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
Bleacher Report
NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres knocked off the established powers in the National League to set up an unexpected NLCS matchup. The Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010, while the Padres are back for the first time since 1998. Both teams used...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Phillies knocking out Braves, reaching NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the National League Championship Series, and they knocked out the defending champions to get there. Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday to win the series 3-1. The Phillies hit three homers, including an inside-the-park homer from...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason
The MLB offseason is fast approaching, and it's never too early to start setting the landscape for another busy winter of wheeling and dealing on the trade market. While much of the attention this offseason will focus on the free agency of superstars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and opt-out candidates Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, expect an active trade market as well.
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's Rock-the-Baby HR Celebration: 'It's Cute'
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole brushed off Josh Naylor's home run celebration during the Bronx Bombers' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series. Naylor took Cole deep in the fourth inning to bring the Guardians to within a run at 3-2. As he rounded...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Bruce Bochy Interviews for Rangers' Managerial Position
The Texas Rangers have interviewed Bruce Bochy for their vacant managerial position, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Bochy, a former San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres manager, met with Rangers general manager Chris Young on Thursday. The Rangers also interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the full-time job earlier...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Boone Ripped for Bullpen Usage as Yankees Blow Lead in 9th Inning vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees enter a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Guardians on Sunday after falling 6-5 to Cleveland on Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. Entering the ninth inning of Saturday's game, the Yankees held a 5-3 lead and were on...
Bleacher Report
The Dodgers Can Fire Dave Roberts, But Shocking NLDS Loss Felt Inevitable
Any loss as brutal and baffling as the one the Los Angeles Dodgers just endured is invariably a "heads must roll" situation, and the most vulnerable neck surely belongs to the guy who was in charge throughout it all. Still, it's worth backing up and asking if the Dodgers' latest...
