ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Pilot injured after ultra-light plane crashes in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an ultra-light plane crash on Sunday. The crash happened on the 600 block of Preble County Line Road between West Alexandria and New Lebanon at about 9:35 a.m., according to Preble County Township Police Chief Tim Littleton. The plane...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Lolli honored by statewide organization

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A statewide organization is honoring Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. She is expected to be honored at the BASA Fall Conference in October of 2023. “I am...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Prominent developer renames Dayton building, plans to renovate all units

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The development company that’s been at the forefront of breathing life into the area has renamed a downtown property it’s renovating. Crawford Hoying added what was First Place Luxury Apartments, 330 W. First Street, to its portfolio and renamed it Stratford House.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

First flurries of the season? When we could see them

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect across the Miami Valley! Cold air slides in to kick off the week. We are waking up to the upper 30s with highs only in the mid 40s today. We could see our first flurries of the season after sunset...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Astronaut Story Musgrave to visit Wapakoneta on November 10

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m., the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present a free public discussion with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave in the auditorium of the Wapakoneta Middle School. The main accomplishment of Dr. Musgrave is that he is the only astronaut...
WAPAKONETA, OH
dayton247now.com

Flakes flying! When we could see more flurries

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cold air has settled into the Miami Valley and even some snowflakes will be possible over the next 24 hours!. A few more flurries are possible today. Expect temps in the mid 30s this morning but wind chills to sit in the 20s. It will be windy all day long again with highs only in the mid 40s.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy