Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Pilot injured after ultra-light plane crashes in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an ultra-light plane crash on Sunday. The crash happened on the 600 block of Preble County Line Road between West Alexandria and New Lebanon at about 9:35 a.m., according to Preble County Township Police Chief Tim Littleton. The plane...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Lolli honored by statewide organization
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A statewide organization is honoring Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. She is expected to be honored at the BASA Fall Conference in October of 2023. “I am...
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
dayton247now.com
Waffle House eyes Dayton for new location
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans to open a popular restaurant in the Dayton area are moving forward. The project will provide another dining option, as well as new jobs. Construction of a Waffle House at Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton will begin in early November. It...
dayton247now.com
Prominent developer renames Dayton building, plans to renovate all units
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The development company that’s been at the forefront of breathing life into the area has renamed a downtown property it’s renovating. Crawford Hoying added what was First Place Luxury Apartments, 330 W. First Street, to its portfolio and renamed it Stratford House.
dayton247now.com
SICSA's Guardian Angel fund saves puppy with life-threatening illness
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 5-month-old puppy diagnosed with the deadly parvovirus is on the mend, thanks to a "Guardian Angel Fund" at SICSA. SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center CEO and President Nora Vondrell said the puppy came to them and appeared healthy with a "bubbly personality." “But...
dayton247now.com
Nationwide walk to fight suicide: "We have to be able to openly talk about mental health"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Thousands of people gathered downtown on Sunday at the Don Crawford Plaza as part of a movement. The nationwide 'Out of the Darkness' walk supports suicide prevention education and support programs. People were dancing, and singing, and some were overwhelmed with emotion. Suicide is the 10th...
dayton247now.com
First flurries of the season? When we could see them
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect across the Miami Valley! Cold air slides in to kick off the week. We are waking up to the upper 30s with highs only in the mid 40s today. We could see our first flurries of the season after sunset...
dayton247now.com
Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
dayton247now.com
Astronaut Story Musgrave to visit Wapakoneta on November 10
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m., the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will present a free public discussion with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave in the auditorium of the Wapakoneta Middle School. The main accomplishment of Dr. Musgrave is that he is the only astronaut...
dayton247now.com
Flakes flying! When we could see more flurries
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cold air has settled into the Miami Valley and even some snowflakes will be possible over the next 24 hours!. A few more flurries are possible today. Expect temps in the mid 30s this morning but wind chills to sit in the 20s. It will be windy all day long again with highs only in the mid 40s.
Comments / 0