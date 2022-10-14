DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cold air has settled into the Miami Valley and even some snowflakes will be possible over the next 24 hours!. A few more flurries are possible today. Expect temps in the mid 30s this morning but wind chills to sit in the 20s. It will be windy all day long again with highs only in the mid 40s.

DAYTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO