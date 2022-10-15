ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech Hokies Fall to Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes head coach, Mario Cristobal, and Virginia Tech Hokies head coach, Brent Pry, are two first-year head coaches, in the ACC, meeting for the first time. The “first-year-ness” is the only factor the two share, in their coaching situations. Cristobal has taken over a team with athleticism and talent spread across the field while Coach Pry struggles to field Power Five talent in the starting positions, much less on the bench. On the field, the eyeball test showed that Miami is simply bigger and faster than the Hokie personnel. The talent gap between the two squads is best illustrated by the two one-handed, athletic, deep-ball catches made by Miami receivers while VT receivers couldn’t hold on to balls hitting them in the hands, including a sure touchdown. Today, that dichotomy of realities seemed obvious, during the first half, when the Hurricanes dominated the Hokies, but the players and coaches showed that there isn’t quit in this team. Although the Hokies lost, 20-14, they showed grit and flashes of what they can do.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech trails Miami 17-0 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies trail the Miami Hurricanes 17-0 at halftime on Saturday from Lane Stadium. The game began with the Hokies on offense as running back Malachi Thomas picked up 16 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, quarterback Grant Wells finds freshman tight end Dae’Quan Wright for a 27-yard gain, but Wright fumbles after he crossed midfield, giving Miami the football.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Gobbler Country Staff Predictions

First a bit of hype about Hokie Nation Showing up. And it serves as a warning that keeping this number means getting back on the winning track. I can tell you as someone who works the sidelines in a game there is no more powerful presence than a hyped up thunderously loud Lane Stadium crowd. And nothing so deathly silent and thinning. The Hokies have enough talent to compete and be comfortable in getting to a bowl game. Do they have the discipline, self-respect, respect for their fans, and spirit to turn it up a notch and win the majority of the remaining games in the season?
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NRVNews

Linkous, Wayne Franklin

Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season

Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback. The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release. First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured...
ROANOKE, VA

