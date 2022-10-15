Miami Hurricanes head coach, Mario Cristobal, and Virginia Tech Hokies head coach, Brent Pry, are two first-year head coaches, in the ACC, meeting for the first time. The “first-year-ness” is the only factor the two share, in their coaching situations. Cristobal has taken over a team with athleticism and talent spread across the field while Coach Pry struggles to field Power Five talent in the starting positions, much less on the bench. On the field, the eyeball test showed that Miami is simply bigger and faster than the Hokie personnel. The talent gap between the two squads is best illustrated by the two one-handed, athletic, deep-ball catches made by Miami receivers while VT receivers couldn’t hold on to balls hitting them in the hands, including a sure touchdown. Today, that dichotomy of realities seemed obvious, during the first half, when the Hurricanes dominated the Hokies, but the players and coaches showed that there isn’t quit in this team. Although the Hokies lost, 20-14, they showed grit and flashes of what they can do.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO