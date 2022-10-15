Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: 5 takeaways from Hokies’ 20-14 loss to Miami
Do you remember the days we all looked forward to Virginia Tech football? We literally went from January to August, begging for the Hokies to return to gridiron because it was the best time of the year. We are living in a different era, folks. Oh, how we would give...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech Hokies Fall to Miami Hurricanes
Miami Hurricanes head coach, Mario Cristobal, and Virginia Tech Hokies head coach, Brent Pry, are two first-year head coaches, in the ACC, meeting for the first time. The “first-year-ness” is the only factor the two share, in their coaching situations. Cristobal has taken over a team with athleticism and talent spread across the field while Coach Pry struggles to field Power Five talent in the starting positions, much less on the bench. On the field, the eyeball test showed that Miami is simply bigger and faster than the Hokie personnel. The talent gap between the two squads is best illustrated by the two one-handed, athletic, deep-ball catches made by Miami receivers while VT receivers couldn’t hold on to balls hitting them in the hands, including a sure touchdown. Today, that dichotomy of realities seemed obvious, during the first half, when the Hurricanes dominated the Hokies, but the players and coaches showed that there isn’t quit in this team. Although the Hokies lost, 20-14, they showed grit and flashes of what they can do.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech trails Miami 17-0 at halftime
The Virginia Tech Hokies trail the Miami Hurricanes 17-0 at halftime on Saturday from Lane Stadium. The game began with the Hokies on offense as running back Malachi Thomas picked up 16 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, quarterback Grant Wells finds freshman tight end Dae’Quan Wright for a 27-yard gain, but Wright fumbles after he crossed midfield, giving Miami the football.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Gobbler Country Staff Predictions
First a bit of hype about Hokie Nation Showing up. And it serves as a warning that keeping this number means getting back on the winning track. I can tell you as someone who works the sidelines in a game there is no more powerful presence than a hyped up thunderously loud Lane Stadium crowd. And nothing so deathly silent and thinning. The Hokies have enough talent to compete and be comfortable in getting to a bowl game. Do they have the discipline, self-respect, respect for their fans, and spirit to turn it up a notch and win the majority of the remaining games in the season?
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WSLS
Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
WDBJ7.com
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season
Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback. The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release. First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured...
Comments / 0