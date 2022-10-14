Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight in Lexington
Today marks the arrival of new airline, Avelo to the Blue Grass Airport. Their first flight will be at 4 p.m. to Orlando.
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110.
Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular
5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October.
Kentucky lawmakers look to tackle underage vaping
Kentucky lawmakers are looking to tackle underage vaping.
3 hurt in serious Nicholasville crash
The crash occurred on North Main Street at Orchard Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The three people involved are expected to survive.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Snow tapers, unseasonably cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first snow of the season for some of us is in the books. Flurries and snow showers taper off this morning with lingering clouds this afternoon. While a few peeks of sun are possible late this afternoon, don’t expect to see much. Some locations may not make it out of the low 40s for highs. The record cold high temperature in Lexington is 47 set in 1989. Keep in mind, the average high is in the upper 60s for this time of year. BRRR! It will be a breezy day making it feel even colder.
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful)
Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event
A Lexington salon hosted a HIV testing event on Tuesday.
Bryan Avenue homicide breaks Lexington record
The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County. Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County.
Madison County Sheriff, KSP launch High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s something you should do multiple times a day, putting on your seat belt before driving off. But not everyone in Kentucky is following the ‘Click it or ticket’ law. This is causing more accidents and injuries in rural communities. Thanks...
Lexington mayoral candidates take part in forum ahead of Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Election Day is 20 days away and in Lexington, one of the biggest races is the one for mayor. Incumbent Linda Gorton seeks a second term. Her opponent is Councilman David Kloiber. Both Gorton and Kloiber took part in a forum Wednesday where they...
Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy shelves
American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found in popular pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide
The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington.
What to expect in Kentucky’s School Report Card ahead of its release
The school report provides information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, and student safety.
Trunk or Treat event planned for Lexington community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A family-friendly event is coming to Lexington this weekend to help celebrate Halloween and the fall season. YMCA of Central Kentucky is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Whitaker Family YMCA and is free to the public.
Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase in hospital use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is urging donors of all blood types to give this week as transfusions in hospitals continue to trend upward. KBC provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state. Those hospitals, in recent months, have seen an 18% increase in blood transfusions. This increase has put a strain on their current supply.
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
