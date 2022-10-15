ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'My Sonoran Desert': Linda Ronstadt on how Arizona borderlands culture shaped her new book

Linda Ronstadt's second memoir, "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands," could just as easily have been a cookbook.  Her friend CC Goldwater, whose grandfather was Arizona politician Barry Goldwater, suggested a cookbook by the superstar musician could raise funds for research into Parkinson’s disease, which Ronstadt was diagnosed with in 2012. "I said, 'I don't...
Coronado 25: Just Sitting on Boats Not Rated Highly Enough

We received the following letter from Joe Svitek attesting to the joy of his Coronado 25. Not only does he find joy in sailing her, but also just sitting aboard. We saw his point and decided to repost his letter here, just in case anyone missed it in the October issue.
Top 10 Things to Do in Joshua Tree National Park

Want to explore a planet’s worth of incredible trails, rock formations, unreal plants, and stunning night skies all in one park? Joshua Tree National Park is it. Add in top-tier climbing, rich cultural history, and all the surreal splendor that comes from the merging of two separate and wildly different desert ecosystems, and you’ve got one of the best national park experiences on Earth. To see it all, Joshua Tree has a good 300 miles of hiking trails and over 8,000 climbing paths to take hold of.
The Painted Desert in Arizona (See Stunning Photos and Videos)

Arizona is a fabulous state filled with beauty and natural wonders. Amazing canyons (Grand!), mountains, and desert scenery await visitors. This author has been fortunate enough to have traveled roads in the Arizona desert several times. At times it was with family members, and another time with a good friend from Germany.
