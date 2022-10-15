Want to explore a planet’s worth of incredible trails, rock formations, unreal plants, and stunning night skies all in one park? Joshua Tree National Park is it. Add in top-tier climbing, rich cultural history, and all the surreal splendor that comes from the merging of two separate and wildly different desert ecosystems, and you’ve got one of the best national park experiences on Earth. To see it all, Joshua Tree has a good 300 miles of hiking trails and over 8,000 climbing paths to take hold of.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO