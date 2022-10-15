Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Times News
Jim Thorpe to search for music instructor
Jim Thorpe Area School District will begin its search for an additional full-time band/chorus instructor following school board approval Wednesday night. Superintendent Robert Presley referenced a discussion at the district’s most recent committee meeting regarding the need for the position. “Currently, our high school students don’t have a chorus...
Times News
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Times News
Carbon Chamber announces annual award winners
The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation will honor businesses and business professionals in Carbon County for their dedication and service to our community on Nov. 18 at the annual dinner at Blue Mountain Resort. The Old Las Vegas themed gala will focus on the great things happening in Carbon...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Car show, Trunk or Treat will be part of LCCC’s 33rd annual craft festival
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The HiLites Motor Club will hold a car cruise and Trunk or Treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Luzerne County Community College’s campus in Nanticoke. The car cruise will be held in conjunction with the...
thebrownandwhite.com
Freshman wide receiver follows in accomplished football-family’s footsteps
For the Jamiel family, football is a family affair. Freshman wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel’s dad, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Jamiel, was an All-American at Brown University and was inducted into the Warren RI Athletic Hall of Fame after finishing his 1977 senior season with the seventh-highest kick return average in the nation. One of his brothers played football at Sacred Heart University and another at Stonehill University. His sister was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
Lehighton news
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W., Lehighton, will hold a healing worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Fellowship Hall. Grief support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. Dinner and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Tim Tebow Foundation set to build $105M ministry camp in northeastern Pa.
BEAR CREEK TWP. — The foundation run by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is promising to bring “God’s kingdom” to the wilderness of Bear Creek Twp. in the form of a 110-acre Christian ministry camp accessible to all. Construction is slated to begin soon on the...
skippackfire.com
Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company
The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
Times News
Carbon workshop emphasizes nature, economic balance
A Carbon County official who aims to help find the balance between land preservation and economic development is urging municipalities to attend a presentation that will provide more insight into what towns can do for their futures. On Thursday, Dennis DeMara, chairman of the Carbon Nature and Commerce Committee, addressed...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 14, 2022
McMichaels UMC is holding a soup and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A large variety of soups and baked goods are available. Beverages and hot dogs are also on sale. Beef dinner. St. Peter’s UMC, Saylorsburg, is hosting a roast beef dinner, which will be...
Times News
Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Mass on Saturday, Oct. 15 will take place at 6:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., to accommodate the borough Halloween Parade. Mass. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at...
Times News
NCC offers COVID-19 work safety training
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has pledged to increase its COVID inspection goal to 10% as the agency works to finalize a permanent coronavirus health care standard. OSHA says it “issued 1,200 coronavirus-related citations to employers and to date assessed current penalties totaling $7.2 million dollars.”. To assist...
Times News
Partnership celebrates tree milestone in Pa.
In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the partnership will...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Pa. high school football game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
Times News
Friday night football: Bangor beats Northwestern 27-21; ND beats Jim Thorpe 57-40
------ Williams Vy. ..... 40. Northwestern tied the game at 21 on a 30-yard TD run by Cade Christopher.
Times News
Schuylkill agrees to 911 contract
Schuylkill County commissioners took steps at a public meeting Wednesday to keep people safer. On behalf of 911 center, commissioners agreed to an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the award of $137,695 of statewide funding to be used toward ESInet maintenance and NG911 GIS readiness projects. The...
