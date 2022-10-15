The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.

25 DAYS AGO