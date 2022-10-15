Read full article on original website
Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
King Solomon's mines were abandoned and became a desert wasteland. Here's why.
Copper mines in southern Israel that may have inspired the legend of King Solomon's mines of gold were abandoned 3,000 years ago. Now we may know why.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Dinosaur found with fossilised skin on its legs and feet - despite its carcass being ravaged by scavengers 67 million years ago - shows 'dino-mummies' might be more common than previously thought
Dinosaur 'mummies', as they are often termed, is when the remains of a prehistoric beast are found covered in fossilised skin. Experts had believed them to be relatively rare but a new discovery hints that they might be more common than previously thought. It follows the unearthing of a dinosaur...
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
The Sikait Project research team, directed by Professor Joan Oller Guzmán from the Department of Antiquity and Middle Age Studies at the UAB, recently published in the American Journal of Archaeology the results obtained from the January 2019 excavation season at the ancient seaport of Berenike, located in Egypt's Eastern desert.
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels
The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
