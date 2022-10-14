ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NPpM_0iZgsm1w00

6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo 00:52

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait.

Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.

Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.

But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud.

Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears.

She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Cribs For Kids helps babies sleep safely nationwide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is "Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month."In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting "Cribs For Kids" which has spent decades helping babies sleep safely nationwide.Founder Judy Bannon said since 1998, Cribs For Kids has been teaching parents and caregivers safe sleep practices and providing portable cribs to families who can't afford them.Bannon said they've been able to give more than 900,000 cribs to families and gained more than 1,800 partners in the U.S.The non-profit organization has several programs and ways for you to get involved. During October, they hold their "Breath Of Life Stroll" to raise awareness and honor infants who passed away from sleep-related incidents. Bannon encourages everyone to join the stroll. For more information and how to register, you can head to their website at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park woman uses past hardships to inspire others

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — We all face hardships from time to time, but imagine beating cancer twice than facing amputation of your fingers and legs.  That's what happened to Jean Mwale of Bethel Park. She contracted an infection in 2016 that nearly killed her. She awoke from a coma to find her fingers and toes gone, and then later, she lost both legs.  She's made a remarkable recovery and focuses on helping other amputees and people with cancer."I want to help people like me," Mwale said. "We're the bridge. Miracles Of Hope is the bridge to help people like...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Alpha Kappa Alpha Alumna Chapter honored for work on mobile mammogram unit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local group was honored for their work on battling breast cancer before Sunday's Steeler game.The Alpha Kappa Alpha Alumna Chapter recently brought their Mobile Health Screening Unit to the field to help women without insurance get preventative health screenings, like mammograms.On Sunday, the ladies were presented with the Ford Warrior Quilt Award, and each square is quilted together, in memory of a loved one lost to breast cancer.The group says they'll hang the quilt at the chapter until they find a place to display it for the public to enjoy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Women Who Rock' benefit concert raises money for women's health research

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A completely female-fronted lineup was rocking for a reason on Saturday night at Stage AE. It was the annual Women Who Rock benefit concert with Jordin Sparks as the headliner. All of the proceeds benefit Magee Women's Research Institute, the nation's first and largest institute dedicated solely to women's health."Women's health is historically understudied and underfunded, and everybody is born from a woman so all of us are impacted by women's health, so now the time is right to champion and raise a lot of money for women's health research," said Melinda Colazzi, the founder of Women Who Rock. The benefit concert began here in Pittsburgh now has expanded with benefit concerts in Los Angeles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local groups celebrate World Food Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's World Food Day.Several local groups are holding events to talk about the importance of stopping world hunger.Chef Claude Pierre, the founder of the EAT Initiative, organized an event with several groups, including the United Way and Community Food Bank.The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.The event included everything from a bounce house and live DJ to food giveaways and surprise speakers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Faith leaders gather in the South Hills for prayer vigil on gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several local congregations joined together in Mt. Lebanon on Sunday for an interfaith prayer service to remember the lives lost and to pray for healing and change as gun violence in the area continues to soar.Congregates shared personal stories of loss and heartbreak after they say their loved ones were gunned down as gun violence continues to plague communities throughout the Pittsburgh region.During a prayer service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, many pushed for change and solutions to find peace.T-shirts were placed around the congregation, bearing the names of those taken by gun violence.While families continue to mourn, many hope to find the deeper root to the problem and play a part in the solution to create a better and safer city for all. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Freeport Halloween Carnival offers fun, food and fright

A Halloween-themed carnival offers a twist on the traditional carnival scene this weekend in Freeport. The giant skeleton that greets visitors at the third annual Freeport Halloween Carnival sets a spooky but family-friendly tone. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 5...
FREEPORT, PA
CBS News

Police asking for help to locate missing North Side woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing North Side woman. "SVU detectives are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing female," the Facebook post read. "Tara Steiner, 38, is described as 5'0" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with green eyes,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Clean Water Festival celebrates anniversary of Clean Water Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clean water helps every community thrive.This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.Dozens were out celebrating how far improvements to river pollution have come in Pittsburgh.Organizers said that 70 years ago, the rivers were comparable to an open sewer."We're all here celebrating clean water and what all these organizations do is impact clean water and the impact that has on human health and wellness," said Julia Saintz.The Federal Pollution Control Act was created in 1948 and now it regulates the quality of life in Pittsburgh and across America.This year's event took place at the Millvale Riverfront Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monster Pumpkins Festival continues this weekend in the Strip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend it's the return of the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival in the Strip District. It features a variety of skilled pumpkin carvers and artists, pumpkin-themed treats and crafts, the pumpkin pool drop, horse-drawn carriage rides, and much more! There will also be the largest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania, weighing in at over 2,400 pounds. It was grown by Eric Gunstrom from Harrison City. The event continued this morning at 10 a.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy