Hickory stings Greenville

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory Hornets defeated the Greenville Trojans 45-12 Friday night.

Logan Woods threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half and Williams Acrie scored multiple times for the Hornets.

Greenville (1-6) will host Sharon next week. Hickory (3-4) will play at home against Sharpsville .

