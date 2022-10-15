ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Letter To The Editor: Better Photo Of Clearmont, Wyoming

Hi, when I read the story about Clearmont schools, I realized that your photo was not very recent. The grain silo advertising logo has been beautifully restored since then, and is no longer peeling and patchy. So I want to offer you the free use of this one, taken today, if you think it’s suitable.
CLEARMONT, WY
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 13, Campbell County Detention Center, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff...
GILLETTE, WY
City of Gillette looks at helping hospital resupply opioid disposal bags

GILLETTE (WNE) — The city of Gillette will look to help cover the cost of opioid disposal bags for the Campbell County Health emergency department to provide to patients with their drug prescriptions. Tuesday night, Dr. Scott Diering, an emergency medicine physician with CCH, approached the city council to...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 14

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 13

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Developers in Crook County sidestep new county rules

SUNDANCE — A matter of weeks after approving new regulations that give the county a say in the large development projects going on around the county, the Crook County Commissioners heard last week that developers have already found a way to circumvent them. According to Planning Administrator Tim Lyons,...
CROOK COUNTY, WY

