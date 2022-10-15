Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 3FA, Fortinet firewalls under attack, and the riskiest connected devices
Lack of transparency, systemic risks weaken national cybersecurity preparedness. Bob Kolasky, SVP for Critical Infrastructure at Exiger, previously served as Assistant Director for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and in this Help Net Security interview talks about protecting critical infrastructure, the importance of information-sharing, national cybersecurity preparedness, and more.
TechRadar
Remote desktop services targeted by devious ransomware
Publicly exposed Remote Desktop services are being abused to deploy new ransomware onto target endpoints, researchers are saying. A cybersecurity researcher going by the name linuxct recently reached out to MalwareHunterTeam to try and learn more about a ransomware strain they discovered called Venus. The team later found that the...
The Windows Club
Your account is not enabled for Microsoft Forms
Today, we will discuss how you can fix your account is not enabled for Microsoft Forms error on your Microsoft Organization account. Microsoft Forms is a utility of Microsoft 365 Education that teachers, students, or working professionals can use to create and dissimilate questionnaires, surveys, etc. If they ever stop working, then that can cause a lot of tasks to take a backseat. The issue in question is faced when the organization administrator has turned off Microsoft Forms for some specific or all accounts. Thus, enabling Microsoft Forms again will help put an end to this error.
Microsoft Office is no more, company says, as it is renamed ‘Microsoft 365’
Microsoft Office will be killed off, the company has said, as it is rebranded “Microsoft 365”.The apps that make up the suite of productivity apps will stay: Word, Excel, Powerpoint and others will stick around.But the Office branding will be removed after 30 years, it said.Microsoft had already been moving away from the name Office. Its online subscriptions switched from being called Office 365 to Microsoft 365 a couple of years ago, for instance.But it will now be dropping them completely, removing the Office branding from those places it continues to exist. That includes the website Office.com, as well as...
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
techaiapp.com
Top 10 Actions to Repel and Recover from Active Directory Attacks
Active Directory is foundational to on-premises and hybrid identities that are everywhere in enterprise environments and the cloud today. It is also key to a zero-trust security architecture. As a result, it’s a primary target of a cyberattack: Security company Mandiant says that Active Directory is involved in 90% of attacks that it is called in to investigate.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft's GitHub Copilot AI Is Making Rapid Progress. Here's How Its Human Leader Thinks About It
GitHub's Copilot AI can write up to 40% of the code for programmers and is heading up to 80% within five years, says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. This rapid AI advance is letting coders get their work done in less than half the time it used to take and has implications across all industries where software development is now critical, Microsoft board member and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman recently told a gathering of tech executives.
laptopmag.com
Google replaces passwords on Android and Chrome — goodbye, phishing attacks
Google is kicking off its much-talked-about passwordless future, announcing the launch of passkey support to both Android and Chrome. Soon, all Android phone users will only need their fingerprint, face, or screen lock to sign into their accounts. As stated in the announcement, passkeys are a replacement for passwords that...
aiexpress.io
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the following main model of Home windows with a person interface that incorporates a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent info bar on the high of a show. In line with Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the following main launch of Home windows...
makeuseof.com
Facebook Business Accounts Hacked via New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware
Facebook Business accounts are now under attack via a new PHP version of the Ducktail malware strain. New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware Puts Facebook Users at Risk. Facebook Business account holders are now exposed to a new threat, which comes in the form of a PHP variant of the Ducktail malware program.
makeuseof.com
New "RatMilad" Android Malware Can Steal Data and Spy on Victims
A new strain of Android malware, known as "RatMilad", is being used in the Middle East to steal data and spy on victims via malicious apps. New Android Malware Is Being Used in the Middle East. "RatMilad", a new type of Android malware, is now being used within the Middle...
'Always-on VPN' feature on Android can leak unencrypted data
Why it matters: Virtual private networks (VPN) have long been a vital application for millions of people every day, allowing them and their data to stay secure from potential cyber threats or attacks. Unfortunately, a popular Swedish VPN provider revealed that Android users might not be as protected as we thought.
Wi-Fi drones were used by hackers to penetrate a financial firm's network remotely
Why it matters: Hackers have a new attack vector they have been toying with over the last couple of years — drone penetration kits. Drones have become much more capable in the last several years, making them a viable option for covertly placing intrusion equipment near a network. Once just a field of theoretical security research, now hacking drones are being found in the wild.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 Tamper Protection greyed out
If Windows 11 Tamper Protection is greyed out, then this post will be helpful to solve this problem. Some users find that when they access Virus & threat protection settings, they are unable to turn on or off the Tamper Protection option because it is greyed out. Instead, they see a message This setting is managed by your administrator for that option. While Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and other options can be turned on/off easily in the Windows Security app, they are not able to use the Tamper Protection feature. So, for those who face this problem, we have included some handy options.
techaiapp.com
Nozomi Networks Report: Building Cyber Resilience in the Water Sector
Water has not typically been an industry closely associated with cybersecurity threats. But this has changed in recent years as the sector has become increasingly automated, with the rapid adoption and use of digital environments. As information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) become digitized and...
Vivid 2.0 doubles the brightness of the MacBook Pro display while consuming less battery, also works on iPhone’s browser now
Vivid is a macOS app created by developers Jordi Bruin and Ben Harraway to help 2021 MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR users to take advantage of a brighter display. While users can get around 500 nits of brightness during normal usage, this app doubles the maximum brightness you can get while performing everyday tasks. With version 2.0, it brings better performance, lower battery usage, and more.
techaiapp.com
Apple Said to Halt Use of YTMC Memory Chips for iPhone Models Amid Tighter US Export Rules
Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC’s NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhone models sold in the Chinese market.
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Next-gen Avatar Presentation Was Too Good to Be True
This week Meta showed off a preview of its next-gen avatars during the Connect keynote. Frankly, they looked great! However, there’s… less than meets the eye here. When Mark Zuckerberg appeared in Horizon during the Connect 2022 keynote sporting a next-gen Meta avatar with complete body tracking I was frankly blown away. Compared to the existing leg-less avatars that everyone appears as in Horizon, these new models not only had a full body, but also incredibly natural and movements with not a glitch in sight… it seemed almost too good to be true.
techaiapp.com
War Spurs Crypto Activity in Russia and Ukraine, Chainalysis Reports – Bitcoin News
The deadly conflict that started with Russia’s assault on Ukraine has increased crypto-related activity in both countries, according to Chainalysis. Fiat inflation and sanctions pressure led to several spikes in transaction volumes this year, the blockchain forensics firm has found, while Eastern Europe as a whole sustained its role in the global crypto ecosystem.
The new Microsoft Office rebrand isn't going down well
If, like everyone else on the planet, your CV proclaims you to be 'proficient in Microsoft Office', get ready to hit the edit button. After 32 years, the Office suite is no more, with Microsoft rebranding the whole thing with a new name and logo. And it's all a little confusing.
