News 12
Bergen County home goes up in flames
A large home near the Rockland County border in Bergen County ravaged by a fire this weekend. Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River. The fire went to four alarms, but crews were able to get it under control. No injuries...
talkofthesound.com
Sunday Morning Fire Leaves Several New Rochelle Residents Homeless
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 16, 2022) — An electrical fire that investigators believe started in a ceiling fan spread into the cluttered attic of a multi-family house on a dead end street in the South End not far from Pizzeria La Rosa. Residents self-evacuated. There was no report of...
News 12
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at St. James dealership
Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
News 12
‘Worst disaster in village history’ – Mamaroneck firehouse reopens 1 year after Ida’s fury
The Village of Mamaroneck volunteer firehouse is celebrating its grand reopening one year after Hurricane Ida. The Volunteer Engine & Hose Co. No. 3 sits in the flood zone and was destroyed when the hurricane swept through the neighborhood. “It was the worst disaster we've had in village history,” said...
Fire rips through Passaic apartment building displacing dozens of residents
Fire spread through the three-story structure, forcing the evacuation of more than 65 residents to Passaic City Hall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
FDNY: 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Brooklyn, according to officials.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a business in September. According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units. It is...
HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover
An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said. The upstate New York couple were hospitalized...
News 12
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. Environmental Conservation police officer and state police responded in Morris around 11 a.m. at the site of the incident. The child has...
Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic
An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children.
Nearly a dozen Newark tenants treated for carbon monoxide poisoning
Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital in stable condition from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Newark apartment complex.
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
