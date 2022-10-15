Williams’ historic night paces Fitch past Boardman

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – DJ Williams had three rushing touchdowns, two of them from over 60 yards, in a 42-20 victory for Austintown Fitch over Boardman Friday night.

Williams rushed for 301 yards on the night, becoming the first Falcon rusher to go for over 300 yards in the game, setting the

Deshawn Vaughn added two touchdown passes (Dom Perry, Cam Smith ) in the win for the Falcons.

Tomas Andujar had three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) for Boardman in the win.

Boardman (4-5) will visit Canfield in their regular season finale. Austintown Fitch (8-1) will play host to Warren Harding .

