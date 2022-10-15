Read full article on original website
Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
Blues begin 2022-23 season tomorrow
The 2022-23 NHL season begins on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues. They are the last team to play a game to start this current season. The Blues face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Enterprise Center at 7:00 PM. Needless to say, this Blues team is ready to play!
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaces tries to fight Kyle Larson after crash
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.
Why Auburn dominates more at IHSA sectionals than in the NIC-10
MACHESNEY PARK — Auburn was edged in the NIC-10 tournament the last two years, but easily won its fifth consecutive Illinois High School Assocation sectional plaque Saturday. Auburn finished with 28 points to 20 for Huntley and 18 for third-place Hononegah, the NIC-10 champ. “I like trophies we don’t...
