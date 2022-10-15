Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
At least 1 stabbed at Los Feliz high school
At least one person was stabbed at a Los Feliz high school Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred at Tracy and St. George streets, according to Officer Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. That location corresponds with John Marshall High School. One person was stabbed and taken by ambulance to...
KTLA.com
Deputies seek man who left false bomb in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of planting a false bomb in Calabasas on Wednesday. The man left “a suspicious device” in the 26000 block of Agoura Road at about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
KTLA.com
L.A. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off preview
Afropolitan Cities is taking Afrobeats and popular African culture to the streets of Los Angeles for the L.A. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off. It’s described as an immersive fun-filled cultural event that puts the vibrancy and diversity of African cultures on full display for all to enjoy. Participating...
KTLA.com
Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner remains resilient after being pistol-whipped during robbery
A Rancho Cucamonga business owner said she’s grateful to be alive after a savage robbery hospitalized her for several days. “He was ready to kill me,” said Margarita Pereda. Security footage captured the violence erupting around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gemma’s Jewelers, a fixture at the Terra Vista...
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: Tam O’Shanter
For more information on Tam O’Shanter visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
KTLA.com
Tonga Hut is Los Angeles’ oldest tiki lounge
For more information on Tonga Hut visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
KTLA.com
Olivia in LA: Cryotherapy at Next Health
For more information on Next Health visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 14, 2022.
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
Oxnard youth soccer coach sentenced for child molestation
A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation. A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child. Magana’s charged crimes took place between...
Washington Examiner
Brother to testify against brother in Los Angeles City Council racketeering case
The brother of a former Los Angeles city councilman indicted on racketeering charges has agreed to plead guilty and testify about receiving cash payments from his brother and then lying about it to the FBI. Salvador Huizar was engaged in a “pay to play” scheme and accepted envelopes of cash...
KTLA.com
Pumpkin Palooza Festival taking place at Discovery Cube
Things are getting spooky at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Megan Telles was live at the children’s museum with a preview of its Halloween theme activities. For more information and tickets, visit the museum’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2022.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him 'Wuhan'
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him "Wuhan" after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.
wufe967.com
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Los Angeles is locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. Why?
In 2015, Los Angeles County launched a diversion program designed to reduce the number of people with mental illness in county jails. But since the program began, the number of people with mental illness in the jail system has substantially increased. Los Angeles is home to the largest jail system...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Sherman Oaks woman gets 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a health care fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also...
