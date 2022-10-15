ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

KTLA.com

At least 1 stabbed at Los Feliz high school

At least one person was stabbed at a Los Feliz high school Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred at Tracy and St. George streets, according to Officer Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. That location corresponds with John Marshall High School. One person was stabbed and taken by ambulance to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Deputies seek man who left false bomb in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of planting a false bomb in Calabasas on Wednesday. The man left “a suspicious device” in the 26000 block of Agoura Road at about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off preview

Afropolitan Cities is taking Afrobeats and popular African culture to the streets of Los Angeles for the L.A. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off. It’s described as an immersive fun-filled cultural event that puts the vibrancy and diversity of African cultures on full display for all to enjoy. Participating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

LA Revealed: Tam O’Shanter

For more information on Tam O’Shanter visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim

Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Oxnard youth soccer coach sentenced for child molestation

A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation. A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child. Magana’s charged crimes took place between...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Pumpkin Palooza Festival taking place at Discovery Cube

Things are getting spooky at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Megan Telles was live at the children’s museum with a preview of its Halloween theme activities. For more information and tickets, visit the museum’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2022.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

