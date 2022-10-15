ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NY1

Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD

A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
NY1

Man killed by train after falling to subway tracks during fight: police

A train struck and killed a man after he fell onto the tracks during a fight at a Queens subway station on Monday, the NYPD said. Heriberto Quintana, 48, and Carlos Garcia, 50, both of Queens, bumped into each other at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, sending Garcia’s cellphone onto the tracks, authorities said.
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
NY1

Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death

A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Shore News Network

Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project

BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
PIX11

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
