Related
NY1
Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD
A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
NY1
Man killed by train after falling to subway tracks during fight: police
A train struck and killed a man after he fell onto the tracks during a fight at a Queens subway station on Monday, the NYPD said. Heriberto Quintana, 48, and Carlos Garcia, 50, both of Queens, bumped into each other at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, sending Garcia’s cellphone onto the tracks, authorities said.
VIDEO: At-large gunman ambushes victim who was fatally shot, run over in the Bronx
Police released new video Tuesday as they search for the gunman who ambushed a Bronx man who was fatally shot and run over by a fleeing vehicle on Saturday morning.
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
NY1
Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death
A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
NY1
4 arrested after man stabbed at Staten Island ferry terminal: NYPD
Four people were arrested after a man was stabbed inside the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. The 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest shortly before 9 a.m., police said. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was listed in...
4 flee as police shoot at stolen car that struck NYPD officer in the Bronx
Police opened fire on a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night after the vehicle struck an NYPD officer while fleeing a traffic stop. The wild scene unfolded around 10:20 p.m. at Elder and Westchester avenues in the Soundview section.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project
BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Shooting Leaves Woman Brain-Dead; Family Believes Shooter is Disgruntled Tenant
A woman was left brain-dead after a weekend shooting in Brooklyn, with her family believing her injuries were caused by a disgruntled former tenant. “This is a horror movie,” the woman’s sister told the Daily News on Monday. “It’s a bad dream, and I can’t wake up.”
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
