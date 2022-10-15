FDOT aims to fix damaged bridges from Bonita Springs to Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For now, there is still only one way to get onto Bonita Beach. The Big Hickory Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge are still closed because of storm damage. Now, the state is working fast to fix that.

After Hurricane Ian damaged several of the bridges leading from Bonita Springs to Fort Myers Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is now tasked with evaluating and repairing them.

“So this end of the Island got some severe damage through here, all the way down to Fort Myers Beach,” said Brian Allabastro, an engineer who was evaluating buildings on Bonita Beach on Friday. “We started out our day on this end of the beach thinking we could go back down toward Fort Myers, but the other bridges are compromised, that’s what they are telling us.”

Right now, the Matanzas Pass Bridge is the only way to Estero Island since county leaders closed the bridges over Big Hickory, New, Little Carlos and Big Carlos Pass.

Now, following their timely successes on Sanibel and Pine Island, FDOT is working overtime to reconnect Bonita Springs to Fort Myers Beach.

“I don’t know; I’m hoping they can pull together like they did for the Causeway and Sanibel, get it done in a couple days,” Allabastro said.

Count on ABC7 to let you know when those bridge fixes are completed.