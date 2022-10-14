ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Family survives Hurricane Ian by holding onto tree

By Christy Soto
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rikp_0iZgozXx00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Mike Schuttig was staying at the Periwinkle Motel on Fort Myers Beach with his fiancé and his dogs when Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida.

Schuttig and his fiancé Hope watched as the gulf moved onto the beach, flooding the downstairs of the motel. Then the water crept up to the second floor.

“We got the dogs, Ginger and Gizmo, and we managed to get on top of a mattress — then we had about 15 inches from the water to the ceiling,” Schuttig said.

That’s when Schuttig made the decision to get onto the roof.

Now his two dogs and his fiancé were on the roof of the Periwinkle Motel.

“We are hanging on the top of the roof like this, holding our dogs with one arm like this, and clenching onto the top of the roof,” Schuttig said.

Then, the roof started floating down the road.

“It was crazy. Then all of a sudden the house took a turn,” Schuttig said.

Schuttig then held onto a thin palm tree for dear life.

“We grabbed two trees like this with our dogs in between us and held on during the whole storm,” Schuttig said.

They hugged the trees for hours while they were getting battered.

“I hear her go ow ow — oh things were just gushing into us,” Schuttig said.

Finally, the storm passed and the water receded.

“All of a sudden I reached down and I was on the ground. You know how happy I was at that point,” Schuttig said.

Schuttig, Hope, Ginger and Gizmo made it out alive.

“I lost everything in my life but right now I couldn’t be happier because I am alive, she’s alive, my dogs are ok, my sons ok and that’s all that matters to me,” Schuttig said.

All that matters, life and family, because that’s what keeps you grounded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state

At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community

Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy