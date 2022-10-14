Read full article on original website
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear
Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report
U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
msn.com
Some good news: One key driver of inflation is finally showing signs of easing
Rent growth is beginning to cool. But it’s descending from a heck of a peak. Rental prices climbed 7.2% between September 2021 to September of this year, the largest annual increase since 1982, according to consumer price data released Thursday. Overall, shelter costs were also among the most significant drivers in rising consumer prices, along with the cost of food and medical care, the Labor Department said.
CNBC
Consumer spending was flat in September and below expectations as inflation takes toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
kitco.com
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher After September Inflation Shock
Stocks staged a major turnaround Thursday to end sharply higher, while the dollar whipsawed against its global peers and Treasury bond yields surged, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected reading for September inflation. The headline consumer price index for the month of September was estimated to have risen 8.2% from...
U.S. import prices post third straight monthly decline in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices dropped for a third straight month in September, pulled down by falling costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, suggesting that imported inflation pressures were subsiding as global supply chains improve.
marketplace.org
Inflation may be losing momentum. But not everywhere.
Data released today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics appears to show inflation cooling off in some parts of the economy. September retail sales were basically flat and import prices were down. So does this mean prices are going to stop shooting up quite so much?. Think of inflation as...
Market experts react to higher than expected CPI report: 'The Fed is losing its inflation fight'
Market experts on Twitter reacted to the "troubling" news that the inflation rate was higher than predicted Thursday. The Department of Labor released its consumer price index (CPI) report for the month of September and at 8.2% year over year, the price increase was 0.4% higher than it was last month. The American middle class is feeling the pain caused by their reduced purchasing power.
When to expect used car prices to bottom out
But lately, with interest rates rising, recession fears mounting, and the supply of new vehicles in the U.S. slowly returning to normal levels, the once red-hot used car market is beginning to cool. On Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) showed that used car and truck prices fell 1.1% in...
CNBC
China's consumer prices jump by the most in more than two years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
U.S. Stocks Rocked By Hot Inflation Data, Fed Hike Fears
U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November. The headline consumer price index gained at an annual...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
Consumer Price Index: Will September’s Inflation Impact Winter Gas Prices?
Gasoline prices dropped by 4.9%, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index Summary, released Thursday, Oct. 13. The decline in gas prices partially offset increases in shelter, food, and...
