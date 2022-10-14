ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
HURRICANE, WV
wvpublic.org

Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.

In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy