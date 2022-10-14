Read full article on original website
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
WSAZ
Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
wvpublic.org
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.
In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
First flakes of fall: Snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday in West Virginia
We had a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The coming days, however, will see chilly temperatures and lows falling below freezing and our first taste of winter.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WSAZ
Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission looking for solutions as residents remain without heating, cooling due to flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents along the Campbells Creek area in Kanawha County are still trying to clean-up following flooding in mid-August and for two dozen homes it could mean a cold winter ahead. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango told MetroNews that 24 homes along the creek have had...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
